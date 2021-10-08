Friday, October 8, 2021
Vin Diesel special, pure adrenaline

By Arjun Sethi
Few Hollywood figures have managed to prevail over the public’s taste with just a handful of accomplishments. Vin Diesel is one of the lucky ones and this is demonstrated in the Vin Diesel Special, which arrives on Warner Channel tomorrow and will have the outstanding actor as its axis, to live one day on pure adrenaline.

Thus, Diesel could be an evil fanatic of illegal exploits or an honest anti-drug agent; Whether he’s the bad guy or the good guy, he gets to enchant in any role. All this makes him an endearing character, who many times makes the productions in which he participates attractive.




Adrenaline, rudeness and action are the main ingredients of the chosen productions that will be seen on the signal on Saturday from 3:45 p.m., starting with A Different Man, where he plays an anti-drug agent. He will be followed by Triple X, at 5:45 p.m., where he plays Xander “XXX” Cage, an extreme sports fanatic who must infiltrate a terrorist group to get his freedom. The special will continue at 22 with Fast and Furious 7. After defeating Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner and the rest of the team return to the United States. It ends with Riddick, at 0:35, a survival fight against predators and aliens.


