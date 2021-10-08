Vin Diesel gives fans hope with new look for Riddick 4

The next installment about Riddick is in the works and Vin Diesel has wanted to provide a little preview

There are countless stories that remain half and that later are taking shape by companies to be able to carry out some kind of restructuring or new stories. Science fiction sagas are very given to carrying out this type of situation, since they have reaped a lot at the time they reached the public and years later they take advantage of nostalgia in order to continue reaching all of them enormously.

A clear example of all this is Star Wars, a saga that returned to the cinema after several years in the shadows and it turns out it got a very mixed amount of reviews. However, there are those who adored the new films and are grateful that they will arrive, being a good way to get to know the franchise. Many times you have to see these new versions as a new way of interpreting something that we already had. For today’s case we have to talk about a saga starring Vin Diesel.

We talk about the saga of science fiction that has to do with the character of Riddick and that started a few years ago with Pitch Black. From that moment, already a dropper, we have been obtaining information about the continuation of the saga with different installments. With that film released in 2000, which served as the beginning, and the last shown in 2013, they are a trilogy starring Vin Diesel that continue with the long-awaited Riddick 4.









The news of a fourth installment it’s not something at all new. This idea has been in the works for some time now, as Diesel has been talking about this and possible other projects for the franchise. What is true is that we had not been able to see any type of imageEverything was reduced to statements by the creators and the leading actor himself. Now, at last, he has let us in your personal account a first image.

It can observe our protagonist dressed for the moment, something we have been waiting for a long time. However, the actor wanted to comment that it does not seem that much is missing for the film and that everything is going smoothly. Currently there is no clear date for it, but we will be attentive in case Diesel wants to give us more information about it. What do you think? Do you like the idea that the project is so advanced?