(Videos) Netflix announces premiere dates and exclusive previews of series ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘Rebelde’ and ‘The Witcher’

Tudum, the global event organized by Netflix, revealed this Saturday the premiere dates of some of the most anticipated series by fans around the world, as well as exclusive previews and first glimpses of some of the productions that will hit the screen in the next few months.

Among the most celebrated was the announcement that Emily in Paris It will return on December 22, in its second season. In the new chapters, the protagonist and her friends will leave the city of light to enjoy an incredible vacation in Saint-Tropez, French style.

On the other hand, the preview of the fourth season of Cobra Kai had a bumpy and funny introduction, in which some of its protagonists pretended to take the video with the trailer of the fourth season to the Tudum. Finally, the actor Tanner Buchanan -who plays Robby Keene-, fulfills the mission, which reveals the release date: December 31.

Actor Henry Cavill presented a new clip from the second season of The witcher, which will premiere on December 17. Likewise, it was confirmed that there will be a third installment and that its universe will expand with animated films and new productions.

Producer Zack Snyder announced the details of Army of Thieves, film that will function as a prequel to Army of the dead and that will premiere on October 29.

In addition, the film Red alert It will premiere on November 12 on the platform streaming. In the highly anticipated production, The Rock works alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The Tudum event served to reveal news from Netflix productions such as ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Through my window’, ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘The Witcher’, ‘Red alert’ and ‘Don’t look up’, among others. Netflix for LN

Another advance corresponded to Stranger Things, in which a new setting was shown that will be present in its fourth season: Creel’s house. In the expected trailer, you can see some creepy facts that will be seen in the next installment of the series, scheduled for 2022.

For his part, Álvaro Morte, from The Money Heist, he sent a message to fans on behalf of the cast. “My colleagues and I are grateful for this journey that began in 2017, we have read all your messages and seen all your arts, well almost all of them,” he joked.

Also, the Spanish presented a preview of what will be the continuation of the fifth and final installment of the series. In the clip, the robbers can be seen wondering how to finally make their plan succeed, as well as wondering about the Professor’s whereabouts. The new chapters will premiere on December 3.

El Tudum continued with information about the film Don’t look up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The production, which will premiere on December 24, showed a new preview with Meryl Streep and the participation of other prominent stars.









Jason Bateman announced that the fourth season of Ozark It will be divided into two parts, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent on Netflix. At the same time, the interpreter showed a preview in which the Byrde couple is seen in one of their new and crazy adventures in Mexico.

One of the most anticipated novelties by fans was the movie Through my window, based on the book by Ariana Godoy. Not only was the cast of the teen film introduced at Tudum, but the release date was also announced, set for February 4, 2022.

Dark desire, series starring Alejandro Speitzer and Maite Perroni, also presented a preview of its second season, which was full of drama and passion. The production shows a couple who are willing to forget everything to indulge in their passion.

Rebel, a new version of the Mexican soap opera, is about to return, and the young cast of the teen drama presented a preview of what will be seen on the Netflix screen in 2022.

As part of the talks and conferences, the actors of the cast of Bridgerton –British period series-, they talked about the impact that the series has had and the moment in which they realized the world phenomenon they had in their hands. They also presented an exclusive preview of what will be the second season.

From South Korea will arrive quite a lot of news such as Heading to hell, a chilling production based on the cartoon by Zombie Station director Yeon Sang-ho, which will be added to the platform on November 19.

Other productions of which novelties were presented were Murdery Mystery 2, with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler; the fifth season of The Crown which will arrive in November 2022, a second installment of Tiger king, on November 17, and the Scandinavian mega-production Vikings: Valhalla, March 4, 2022.

The incorporation of the reality I’m Georgina, which follows the life of the player Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, a production that does not yet have a release date.

Bombardment of novelties

Millions of followers from all over the world connected this Saturday to the free global event Tudum, organized by Netflix, to be the first to know about the news that the platform will have. streaming over the next few months.

Stars of the stature of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jason Bateman, as well as several actors from the cast of series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Sex Education, they were part of the virtual activity that will last for three hours.

The event began promptly at 10 am Costa Rica time, under the leadership of Canadian comedian Lilly Singh. Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, was the first celebrity to participate, presenting an exclusive preview of Red alert, the action parody movie in which the actor plays an FBI agent.

Through the official Netflix channel for Latin America, on YouTube, you can watch the full video that lasts three hours.