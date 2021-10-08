Traps like the Vietcong to protect marijuana crops

They might look like props for an American movie starring Sylvester Stallone or Chuck Norris in their prime if it weren’t because they are extremely dangerous and they have been detected in marijuana plantations dismantled in Spanish territory. An internal communication from the National Police is alerting the agents of their Drug and Organized Crime Units (Udyco) to exercise caution when operating in cannabis growing areas, because traffickers are protecting them with homemade devices with which to prevent their theft by other organized groups. Electrified fences, Vietnamese traps capable of skewering whoever falls inside and artisanal weapons that are activated as the victim passes, as happened to a ‘mosso’ during an operation in Lleida last September.

The ‘Pasapalabra’ of the narco: accelerated course to understand a trafficker from Cádiz Pablo D. Almoguera. Malaga

The police document was released at the beginning of this month with a destination —especially— for Udyco troops and contains information compiled by the General Information Commissariat. He explains that, “due to the high competition between bands dedicated to the illegal traffic of marijuana ”and“ in their eagerness to protect their crops ”, the organizations“ are resorting to the installation of traps ”to deter the assailants. But, even though “Its main objective is to cause casualties” in the perpetrators of the ‘overturns’ —Drug theft— can also injure agents who participate in searches and seizures.

The traps “are similar to the guerrilla techniques used in war theaters”

The means deployed for this task “are similar to the guerrilla techniques used in war theaters by the local hostile force”, The experts point out in the report, specifying that“they are homemade traps with a simple but ingenious operation, whose concealment with herbs and bushes makes both criminals and police groups investigating and combating drug trafficking go unnoticed ”.

Image of a Vietnamese trap or ‘booby trap’ included in the police report disseminated among the agents. (EC)

“Those detected – so far – include artisanal firearms inadvertently activated by the victim, mechanisms with sharp utensils, ‘booby traps’ or Vietnamese traps – pits with elements that stick into whoever falls inside – and electrical wiring connected to a metal door that gives access to the warehouse where the crop is located ”. Although at the moment no explosive devices have been detected, the document informs the agents who request the presence of the Tedax “in the cases they deem appropriate.”









“Everybody will die!” The Vietnam War as you’ve never been told about it Max hastings

This ‘modus operandi’ of the narcos de la maría has already left a victim. He was an agent of the Mossos d’Esquadra during an operation carried out on September 8 in the municipality of Alcoletge.

The aforementioned body reported that the intervention carried out that day was the result of an investigation that began when a team detected several plantations in the area, in which it also They located a tent where the crop watchers allegedly spent the night.

A ‘mosso’ was shot in the leg detonated by one of these traps

During the operation, when the policemen were inspecting the tent, which was empty at the time, a homemade trap prepared to fire cartridges was activated and caught one of the investigators in a twin. He was transferred in the first instance to the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital and, later, he was referred to a medical center in Barcelona.

Sources of the anti-drug fight consulted by this newspaper indicated that on the Costa del Sol, one of the points in which a greater number of plantations and interventions of the security forces are concentrated, there is no record of incidents with this type of homemade traps, although they did explain that the Civil Guard produced a similar document years ago after being in the Almería province similar devices.

Spectacular blow to marijuana cultivation: 125,000 plants seized in Almería Pablo D. Almoguera

Publicly it has not transpired that in these areas of the country any agent has been injured as a result of these dangerous ‘anti-theft systems’, but by more traditional protection mechanisms such as shooting out intruders. This is what happened a little over a year ago in the Cadiz town of Bornos, where three civil guards had to be hospitalized as a result of the shots fired by some individuals guarding a plantation and that they thought they were being mugged by a rival gang. None of them suffered serious injuries, although they required hospitalization, and after this aggression a cage operation was activated in which more than 200 troops participated, the sole objective of which was to arrest the alleged drug traffickers.

One of those implicated was arrested shortly after the events occurred, but the investigation bore fruit two months later with the capture of another dozen people who were accused of three crimes of attempted homicide, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons, attack against a law enforcement officer and membership in a criminal organization.