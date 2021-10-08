Friday, October 8, 2021
Transformanía will arrive exclusively through Amazon Prime Video

By Hasan Sheikh
It will be the last film in the animated saga that began in 2012 and has been confirmed to hit the Amazon Prime Video catalog exclusively in 2022.

You better break the good news to the youngest members of the family: Hotel Transylvania 4, the latest installment in the franchise that began in 2012, will come exclusively to the catalog of Amazon Prime Video next January 14, 2022.

Dracula (Brian hull), Mavis (Selena Gomez) and Jonathan (Andy Samberg) are back for a mysterious Van Helsing invention (Jim gaffigan): the “Monstrifying Ray”, gets out of control. Drac and his friends are transformed into humans and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new bodies, Drac loses his powers and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must band together and begin an adventure around the world to find a cure before it’s too late and they go crazy with each other.

Hoteltransylvania2

“The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself. Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by Genndy Tartakovsky and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey.“, he mentioned Jennifer salke, director of Amazon Studios, through a statement.




Unfortunately, this will be the first time Adam Sandler he will not lend his voice to the unforgettable Dracula. But fear not, instead you will find Brian Hull, an actor with a long history in animated productions, in fact, had already introduced the vampire protagonist in the short Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania.

Hoteltrans

When does ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía’ premiere? Amazon Prime Video will dress in long tablecloths next January 14, 2022, so keep saving the date on your calendar. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the production also features Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key.

If you want to make the wait more enjoyable, then you can rent or buy Hotel transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Loose on Amazon Prime Video. Start your marathon now!


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
