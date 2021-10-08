Tom Cruise’s secrets to looking young

TO Tom cruise he likes to run and that has made him successful in more ways than one. A (very curious) study of Rotten tomatoes, which analyzed the distance traveled in his tapes, looking for some kind of trend, found that the tapes in which the actor runs the most are the ones that have had the greatest success at the box office. On the other hand, with all the amount that we have seen it run in the cinema since its debut almost four decades ago to the present, we can put together several minutes of cinema only dedicated to Cruise, her challenging look and that unique running style.

Tom Cruise: The Eternal Man of Action

In fact, and just as a bonus, your co-star from The Mummy, Annabelle wallis He pointed out that the actor not only enjoys running on screen, but has to do it completely alone, which is why –if you realize it by watching the latest tapes of the actor– we only see him running alone. And, of course, that style and speed on screen are not effects or come by magic, but really demonstrate the physical capacity of the actor, and his dedication to deliver the best in the cinema.

So when people ask, “How the hell does he stay so young at almost 60?” Which comes from the obligatory “Tom cruise Are you 59 years old? “, the answer is almost in front of our eyes. Physical activity is an important factor when we talk about how careful our body can be.

When asked about his youthful appearance and how he achieves it, the man noted: “I practice kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, climbing, hiking, jogging… I do many different activities ”. Cruise has a fully active lifestyle, not just out of an interest in staying healthy, but he has a passion for actually bringing the action to the screen, trying to do all his stuntsThen to that we must add the hours running on set, the tricks and the physical demand that this requires.









Tom cruise Cordon Press

The secret really lies in your mindset. Just watch any interview where he talks about his stunts to notice where his passion comes from: man really has the vision that he can achieve what he wants and will do what it takes to achieve it. That explains the hundreds of hours rehearsing for one of the greatest stunts in the franchise of Mission Impossible. On the other hand, he points out: “I don’t invalidate when I can’t do something. I say ‘that’s interesting’ and I get on with it. It’s where you get your energy from ”.

Also, habits are worth remembering. Regarding diet, Cruise It doesn’t really seem to be forgiving, sticking with a fairly healthy and balanced one. According to some reports, it consists of 1200 calories with grilled foods and without many carbohydrates, the latter being key, since according to experts this is a hormone that promotes aging. Diet discipline certainly also has to do with how the actor looks at this point in his career and the energy he still shows on screen.

On the other hand, we cannot leave aside that, with Cruise’s fortune, he can undoubtedly take special care of his skin to maintain himself as if they were still the times of Top gun.

That is why, despite being 60 years old, the man is not ready to leave the franchise of Mission Impossible nor the possible action films that he can star in the future. As long as your body is capable and you continue to have that achievement mentality, we will continue to see it on screen.