Tom Cruise has auctioned his Porsche 928 for a record price

Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 has been auctioned for almost 2 million dollars at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Texas. The exact figure is $ 1,980,000 and is even more absurd when you consider that the 928 is one of the Porsches least valued on the market today and can easily be found for less than $ 20,000 in the United States.

But the value of the car is that it appeared in the set of Risky Business, the movie that put Tom cruise on the map in 1983 and the first in which he played the title role. Soon after, he landed the lead role in Top Gun, which was a runaway success in 1986 and made the Syracuse-born actor a star.

“Porsche, there’s no substitute”

Going back to Porsche 928 Tom Cruise, It is a 1979 model that was recently auctioned in Texas for exactly $ 1,980,000.

Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 is one of three used during filming and it is the one that appears the longest in the film, in addition to being used during the chase scene in which Joe Goodson, after escaping from danger, utters the slogan of the Zuffenhausen brand of the time, that is, “Porsche, there’s no substitute “. Who knows if the production company received something in exchange for Porsche for it, after all, at that time it was not usual to declare the product placement for advertising purposes.

How is Tom Cruise’s Porsche

In any case, the German coupe was originally painted white but was repainted in gold for scenic reasons. After filming, it was preserved as best as possible and was on display at the Porsche Cars North America dealership for a year before appearing in the Porsche Effect exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Inside this 928 there are also the signatures of various cast members -like Bronson Pinchot (Barry), Joe Pantoliano (Guido), Curtis Armstrong (Miles) and Francine Locke (Shower Girl) – and the car is accompanied by several original photos taken on set. The car was also the subject of a documentary called The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928), which recounted director Lewis Johnsen’s journey to locate the car.









Press Office Porsche

How to drive the Porsche 928

It was in this documentary where the producer of Risky Business, Jon Avnet, said he had to teach to Tom cruise to drive a manual gearbox, since he did not know how to do it. After all, under the hood of this Porsche was a 4.5-liter V8 with 241 hp that pushed it up to 230 km / h. In addition, 928 was going to retire 911, compared to which it was a completely new and somewhat revolutionary design. It is a pity that the market did not like it (despite being an excellent car), forcing Porsche to back down. But that is another story.

Press Office Porsche

* This article was originally published at GQ Italia

