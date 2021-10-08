This is the REASON why Emma Watson refused to be “Cinderella” | PHOTO

Emma Watson, who is known for her role as Hermione granger in the films of the saga of the most famous magician in the world “Harry Potter”, was the actress chosen to star in the role of Bella in the live action of “Beauty and the Beast”.

However, she could also be the protagonist of the remake of “Cinderella”, which premiered in 2015, but there was a strong reason why Emma turned down the proposal.

What was the reason?

As reported by BuzzFeed, the actress from “Little women” She was one of those chosen to play the princess in a blue dress, but she rejected it because she was aware that she would play the role of Bella in the future.

In fact, he felt that it was necessary to focus only on one princess and preferred Bella, so he studied her hard until the Disney movie was released in 2017.

For her part, the British actress Lily james she was the one who played Cinderella and was highly accepted by the public.









Emma Watson as Bella. Photo: Disney

His life after “Harry Potter”

After finishing filming the films of the green-eyed magician in 2011, the French actress worked in various youth films. It was the case of “The advantages of being invisible” with Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman or “The Bling Ring”.

But, in the wake of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, the 31-year-old star has been missing, as his last film was “Little Women” with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, which premiered in 2019.

Given this, there was much speculation that he could withdraw from the big screen, because a few months ago on social networks his name became a trend for this reason.

However, Emma Watson denied that this was true, although lately she has been caught by the paparazzi enjoying a more normal life.

PAL