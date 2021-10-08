this is how your children are today after giving the stretch

Everything that surrounds Britney Spears matters. Especially now, when the interpreter has just won the legal battle against her father in court, who has controlled her personal and financial guardianship for 13 years. A milestone that he celebrates these days through his social networks, where he has also had time to send a poisoned dart to the rest of his family, who are also blamed for the personal ‘Via Crucis’ that he has suffered for more than a decade. Right now her main support is her fiancé Sam asghari and his two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Ferderline, 16 and 15 years old respectively, who are not given to appear in public or expose themselves in the media. However, this Wednesday there was an exception when they made a brief but commented appearance on Instagram.

The artist’s children were seen in the profile of Eddie Morales, a dancer and friend of their father, who also appeared in the photo gallery that we found on the platform. One more proof that children, despite the media maelstrom they experienced after their parents’ divorce, maintain an excellent relationship with their two parents. The text that accompanies the image reads: “My nephews were smaller than my hands and now look at how they are … Now the world can see what a good father you have been!”









Jayden is traced to the mother

The photo quickly became viral among the artist’s fans due to how changed her children are, who a few months ago already surprised us with a snapshot in which they already looked like teenagers. Now clearly they have given the stretch and they are two little men who have decided to live their lives away from the cameras that at some point so persecuted them. It was his own mother who a few weeks ago confirmed this fact:

“There are many things that I cannot share with all of you because my children are very reserved, which I love, but I also tell you that they are both very talented and I feel blessed to have these two little men in my life”

By the way, it should be noted that Jayden – the one on the left in the photograph – is traced to Spears, both for his smile and for his nose, which he clearly inherited from his mother. Will you one day choose to continue the singer’s pop legacy? Only time will tell.

