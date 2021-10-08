This is Amal Alamuddin, the lawyer who married George Clooney 7 years ago

When George Clooney was introduced to Amal Alamuddin in July 2013, he was far from thinking that the Lebanese-British lawyer was going to become his wife a year later.

Clooney, known to the show business as ‘the golden bachelor’, had been married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993. His romances with Lisa Snowdon, Stacy Keibler, Krista Allen and Elisabetta Canalis earned him Hollywood heartthrob fame , and nothing would make you think that he would get married one day. The protagonist of Batman he remembers that a friend came to visit him, at his house located on Lake Como, in Italy, where he was vacationing with his parents. That day, the actor and the lawyer, who were attracted from the first moment, talked all night. They began a communication via email, and 3 months later they had their first date. In London, when leaving the place where they had dinner, the actor was shocked with the way in which Amal handled the siege of the paparazzi who were waiting for them on the outskirts of the place, definitely one more point in his favor to realize that she was the chosen. Her intelligence and beauty caught him.









On April 28, 2014, after a romantic dinner, with the songs of his aunt Rosematy, and on his knees, Clooney asked him to be his wife. Amal, after getting over her initial excitement, agreed. The legal professional, an expert in international law and on issues such as human rights and extradition, who at the time was 36 years old, 17 years younger than George, ended the movie star’s single status.

ITALIAN WEDDING

The date chosen for their wedding was September 27, 2014, in Venice. The wedding celebrations were planned to last three days, in which the couple was accompanied by their loved ones and their famous friends, such as Cindy Crawford, her husband, Rande Gerber, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Brad Pitt, Bill Murray, Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett. On the day of the wedding, at the Cipriani hotel, the resort where the bride was staying, the security measures were extreme. Amal wore an Oscar de La Renta creation and George wore Giorgio Armani. Walter Veltroni, a close friend and former mayor of Rome, celebrated the link. The next day, at the Venice city hall, the couple once again reaffirmed their commitment. On October 25 of the same year they held a new ceremony, in London, with the assistance of Amal’s relatives who could not be in Venice.

Today, 7 years later, Amal and George form a happy family. On June 6, 2017, they became parents to twins Ella and Alexander.