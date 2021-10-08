They spread a rumor that Chris Evans and Selena Gómez are dating and fans celebrate it on social networks

Rumors come and go, but sometimes before they leave they cause a great fuss. Examples abound, such as years ago when it was spread on social networks that Henry Cavill would play Wolverine to replace Hugh Jackman, or when it was said that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were dating again. Now, a romance that fans are celebrating seems to come from the same place where most of the rumors come from: from the imaginations of people with a lot of free time.

You may also like: Chris Evans wants Gen Z to save America

On Twitter it suddenly became a trend Chris Evans, and the reason is that the rumor spread that he and Selena Gomez are in a relationship. It is known from an old interview of the actress and singer in Watch What Happens Live! that Evans was his crush, but there is no information on a similar sentiment on the part of the Captain America actor. However, it was enough for the latter to follow Selena on Instagram for social networks to explode with emotion.

Gomez, 29, began her career as a supporting actress in Barnie and his friends, and after 2006 he became known for his participation in the Disney Channel shows The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana. Then he starred in the series Wizards of Waverly Place, the movie Another Cinderella Story (2008) and a year later he formed the musical group Selena Gomez & the Scene, whose first album, Kiss & Tell, it was a bestseller. She is also known for her stormy relationship with Justin Bieber and for having produced the controversial Netflix series. [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”246613″][Temporada] 13 Reasons Why (1)[/entity_embed], based on a best-seller. The last official royal couple of the singer was the musician The Weeknd, but their relationship began and ended in 2017.









Evans, 40, is an actor well known to all thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also participated in films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of His Dreams (82%), The Express Of Fear (95%) and Between Razors And Secrets (100%). His last performance as Captain America was in Avengers: Endgame (95%), but according to rumors not yet confirmed, we will see him again in future Marvel Studios productions.

Continue reading the story

Also read: Saved by the Bell reboot mocks Selena Gomez and fans rage against the series

As said before, the rumors that Evans and Gómez are dating, they are nothing more than rumors unleashed because the actor followed the girl on Instagram, it is most likely that the romance is only a product of the imagination of the fans. But although it is unlikely, it is not impossible that it is something real, to verify it we will have to wait until someone catches them on a date or they make it public, but in the meantime, we can only have fun with the reactions of the fans on Twitter :

Hear if the rumors about selena gomez dating chris evans are real, they will be the sexiest couple ever. I know they will be good for each other. I can feel it.

Me waking up to rumors on social media that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating.

Brother I’m not mad at this rumor, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are such a powerful couple.

I see things about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans having something … and you know I’m not mad about it … Jesus, they would make an attractive couple.

Recently fans of Selena Gomez They were able to enjoy the song “Let somebody”, which he sings with the British band Coldplay, and belongs to the latter’s new album, Music of the spheres. Chris EvansOn the other hand, he will voice the Pixar hero Buzz Lightyear in the animated feature Lightyear, which opens in 2022. We will also see him in the Netflix films Don’t Look Up and The Gray Man.

Don’t leave without reading: Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to star in new adventure romance film