They congratulate Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore for aging without surgeries

These days cosmetic surgery is so common that it is surprising to see celebrities who have not used it to maintain their youthful appearance despite the passage of time. Although several celebrities speak openly about the procedures that have helped them feel more confident, there are still some who refuse to rely on artificial techniques and have preferred to age gracefully. An example of this are Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Well, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ they are inclined towards non-invasive beauty techniques.

Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore say yes to aging

Social media and the media have helped make the image of a forty-year-old woman without wrinkles or skin marks the new normal. However, this does not represent the majority of the population that lives a life away from the cameras.

That is why for many it is refreshing when they see a celebrity who has not resorted to botox or surgery to prevent aging, and even better when they show off their wrinkles, blemishes and other signs of age.

This happened when recently Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore shared a photo together. Social media users pointed out that none of them use fillers or botox, as their wrinkles are visible.

For many women this image is refreshing, as it shows two natural women, who love to take care of their skin but accept the passage of time without worrying about the changes in their body.

Drew previously commented in an interview with Bazaar that although she is not against cosmetic surgeries and procedures, she prefers to accept the changes that come with the passage of time.









“I think taking care of your skin is very important, but I am happy to accept aging.”

At the same time, he added that social networks and the fact that there are now procedures that are more accessible than before, make the pressure to stay young greater.

For her part, the 47-year-old actress Cameron Diaz is convinced that there is no perfect age to be a mother. Well, at 45, she decided to start a family with her husband Benji Madden. Her experience served as a testimony that gave hope to women who want to be mothers and who have not achieved it for several years, because as she assures, each woman’s decision is personal and respectable.

Motherhood for Cameron came at a good time, as it happened after she announced her retirement from acting in 2018. Since then she has put aside the spotlight to lead a common life. The last time he gave an interview was in February 2019 for the 25th anniversary of his film My best friend’s Wedding.

