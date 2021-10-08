These are 5 movies you can see on holiday to believe in love again

Selection of October Netflix brings us excellent movies to help you believe in love again. Do you dare to do a marathon this holiday? Sense and Sensibility available on Netflix | Source: Letterboxd



Sense and sensibility

In this adaptation of the novel by Jane Austen, the protagonists are three sisters who after losing everything, due to the death of their father, who has left everything to the son of his first marriage, the three women are forced to depend on the generosity and affection of the people they meet in the path.

The Dashwood sisters stay for a short time in what used to be their home, and there they meet Edward, the brother-in-law of their stepbrother of whom Elinor, one of the protagonists falls in love.

Bridget Jones’s Diary Available on Netflix | Source: We summarize all the books and novels that exist

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Bridget jones, a 30-year-old woman, sees herself as single, fat and addicted to cigarettes, as a new year’s resolution she seeks to be a better version of herself and find love.

A love comedy where Bridget, the protagonist of this story, goes from being a single and routine woman, to being involved in a love triangle where her boss is, with whom she has one-night stands, and an acquaintance of her family, who really falls in love with her .

As if it were the first time available on Netflix | Source: Clarovideo

Like it was the first time









Henry, starring Adam Sandler, is a vet living in Hawaii, a Casanova looking to meet pretty women and have a good time.

Henry’s life changes when he falls in love with an art teacher, who suffers from short-term memory loss due to a car accident, Henry will have to find a way to win her back day by day.

Letters to Juliet available on Netflix | Source: Frames

Letters to Juliet

During her vacation in Verona, a young woman finds her own love story, after discovering a letter that was addressed to Juliet, the protagonist in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Starring Amanda Seyfried, this romantic comedy will make you believe in the love of yesteryear.

Hillary Duff in The Perfect Man | Source: Youtube

The perfect man

Starring Hillary duffTo boost the self-esteem of her single mother tired of moving every time her mother suffers a love disappointment, Holly, her teenage daughter, invents a secret admirer and turns to a friend’s uncle to impersonate him.

Holly manages to send her mother Jean flowers, letters and notes, however she and her friend get into a big mess when things go beyond expectations.