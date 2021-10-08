‘The White Lotus’ and the Unwritten Rules of How the Rich Really Dress on Vacation | Pleasures

How did you dress a rich man on vacation? In the heads of those who have only been able to contemplate them in fiction, the popular imagination (and 99.9% of retro-nostalgic Instagram accounts) fantasizes about an aesthetic that mixes the Jude Law shirts seen in Ischia in The talent of Mr. Ripley, the silk scarf tied around Audrey Hepburn’s neck in Holidays in Rome, Tilda Swinton’s Dior Haute Couture outfits at Blinded by the sun Or Marianne’s spaghetti strap black dress at her Italian mansion in Normal people. Those postcards of aspirational elegance, those functional looks without apparent effort for people who always have good hair regardless of the time zone their hair is in, used to materialize in garments that were always in place and that melded perfectly. with the idyllic backgrounds through which they passed.

That would not be the case The White Lotus, the HBO series and summertime phenomenon about what’s really going on at an upscale Maui vacation resort. We suspect that the styles of the millionaires in this very fresh manual for the uninitiated will not be pinned on many Pinterest boards to understand what we are talking about when we talk about white privilege in 2021 –spoiler: the creator of the series, Mike White, had already been warning us for years, as when in the famous monologue he wrote for Jack Black in School of Rock pointed: «In life we ​​will always lose because the world is made to win The man”-.

Actually, and as the series aptly shows during its clever six episodes, what today’s wealthy wear in those suites of beds king size and Egyptian cotton sheets, what they wear to visit the idyllic coral beaches and infinity pools of the complex, is far from being perceived with that distinction that asked to be copied for decades in our heads. Here is a large group of rich people who by H or by B will know the most coveted brands and will wear them conscientiously and according to their generational and power stratum, but their outfits will also function as a skillful red flag and realistic picture of a rich man from the Hamptons and the Bahamas or what it means to be a white millionaire on vacation in 2021.

Dress like you always steal everything from other cultures

Just take a look at Tanya’s impressive collection of kaftans (gorgeous and colossal Jennifer Coolidge) to understand this symbology on the effects of colonial capitalism. This is how he explained it to the US edition of Vogue the costume director of the show, Alex Bovaird, who in addition to documenting himself through millionaire magazines or hashtags about the visitors of the Bahamas, had the great idea of ​​symbolizing in those clothes the cultural and power looting, or how a certain type of people accumulate those typical and folkloric dresses that they have bought in the different luxury hotels in Latin America and Asia through which they have traveled: «It is a style that makes you think that this woman always lives on vacation, and that she always takes something from others cultures”.









Tell me which bag you go down to the pool and I’ll tell you how much power you have

The green Goyard worn by Rachel Patton (Alexandra Daddario), the precarious journalist who has just married a millionaire and who struggles – uselessly – against the idea of ​​becoming a vase woman, works as a symbol of that dissonance in her own life. Clearly, and as the costume director clarified to VogueRachel, not even in her best dreams could afford that bag and survive in New York, so it is, by obligation, a gift from her new husband (addicted to Brooks Brothers sweaters and polo shirts) who buys it, obviously, advised by his friends. “It’s the story of someone trying to fit into the wealthy, status-obsessed world she’s into. I know a lot of girls like this: they just got married to a guy who works in finance, but she’s an assistant to a fashion designer. So that’s how they mix their Hamptons looks with the ‘I’m a designer’s assistant’ looks. “

You will recognize them by their books and the slogans on their t-shirts

One of the masterpieces of the series has been to symbolically display the books that vacationers read at the White Lotus. Shane Patton, the spoiled newlywed mommy’s boy millionaire and infuriating revenge plotter, doesn’t let go for the entire series Intuitive Intelligence by Malcolm Gladwell. His wife, Rachel, as a 20-year-old who is projected into the successful and respected writer she wants to become, reads Elena Ferrante and The great friend.

The award for avid readers as well as polydrug addicts goes to college friends Nicole and Paula woke in privileged progressive centers that are on paid vacations thanks to the fact that one of them is the daughter of the Mossbacher family. With studded sweatshirts vintage, men’s XXL t-shirts, microshorts and sneakers, the generation Z in the series dresses ironically (as the messages on their sweatshirts prove) and reads to deconstruct their privilege relentlessly but without abandoning their own cynicism. Just check the bulky list of books that both bring to the resort: Judith Butler (The gender in dispute), Camille Paglia (Sexual Personae), Nietzsche, Freud and authors to denounce colonial abuse such as Frantz Fanon or Aimé Cesaire.