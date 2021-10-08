The werewolf pulls his fangs out in Sitges

This year the festival revisits the myth of the inner beast with several films about the werewolf, a key character in the fantasy genre.

There are several characters of the fantasy genre that represent the idea of ​​the inner beast that the Sitges festival has taken this year as a ‘leitmotif’, a case of the duality of ‘Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’. But the great therianthropic creature, half beast (therion) and half human (anthropos), is undoubtedly the lycanthrope, the most universal fantasy myth next to the vampire. It is that male or female who, affected by a curse or the bite of another wolf, transforms into pure bestiality during the nights of a full moon and quenches his instinct by killing and tearing men and animals.

If the vampiric myth has great literary antecedents (Bram Stoker and Sheridan Le Fanu), Dr. Frankenstein and the invisible man emerged from the pen of Mary Shelley and HG Wells, there is a trace of the stories of revived mummies in books by Louise May Alcott and Loudon Webb, and other classic creatures of the fantastic come from Robert Louis Stevenson and Edgar Allan Poe, there is no fictional basis in the gestation of the werewolf. It is, like the zombies, a very cinematographic creation that has been successfully transferred to other languages: ‘Moonshine’, a current comic by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso – the authors of ‘100 bullets’ – mixes werewolves and gangsters in full law Dry

In the golden age of Universal, the great horror film production company In the Hollywood of the 30s and 40s, the lycanthrope was recurring. The two films that established the basic iconography, ‘The human wolf’ (1935) and ‘The werewolf’ (1941), were later added to the presence of the character, always with the features of Lon Chaney Jr., in the extravagant reunions of monsters: ‘Frankenstein and the werewolf’ (1943), ‘The gypsy and the monsters’ (1944) and ‘Dracula’s mansion’ (1945). Universal closed the cycle by changing gender in ‘The human wolf’ (1946), in which the one affected by the curse is a London bourgeoisie from 1900. British production company Hammer Films, heir to the characters of Universal, only made an interesting film on the subject, ‘The Curse of the Werewolf’ (1961) by Terence Fisher and with Oliver Reed. Set in Spain, its premise is very different, since the beast is the son of a raped young woman.









The zenith of metaphormosis

The metamorphoses from man to wolf, with magnificent gimmicks that brought to life what were light make-up effects in Universal films, reached its zenith in time. John Landis and Joe Dante made ‘An American Werewolf in London’ and ‘Howls’ in 1981, respectively, two of the films programmed in the Sitges cycle. From that year is also the mysterious ‘Human Wolves’, in which a policeman investigates crimes apparently committed by a lycanthrope; Tom Waits appeared drunk in a bar. Neil Jordan signed a masterpiece, ‘In the company of wolves’ (1984), in which lycanthropy crossed with a modernist and sexual revision of the story of Little Red Riding Hood.

The cinematic werewolf has not ceased: anime –’The wolf children ‘(2012) -,’ gore ‘–’Dog soldiers’ (2002) -, realistic visions –’Wolf ‘(1994), with Jack Nicholson, and’ El werewolf ‘(2010), with Benicio del Toro–, comedies –’De hair on chest’ (1985) – and the sagas of ‘Underworld’ and ‘Twilight’, lycanthropes against vampires. Special mention for the Spanish contribution. In addition to the rudimentary films of Paul Naschy-Jacinto Molina –’The return of the werewolf ‘(1980),’ The beast and the magic sword ‘(1983) -, has personal approaches such as’ The forest of the wolf’ (1970), by Pedro Olea, and ‘Romasanta’ (2004 ) by Paco Plaza. These four titles are screened in Sitges together with a real rarity, ‘Nazareno Cruz y el lobo’ (1975), Argentine production about a werewolf from the Pampas.