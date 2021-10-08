The voice of Goku and SpongeBob arrive in Lima | News

The most famous voice benders from the most popular television series and cartoons such as Goku, SpongeBob, Eric Cartman, Thor; among others they arrive in Lima for the Comic Convention Latin America.
How do you know Mario castaneda is recognized for being the official voice of Goku in Dragon Ball, as well as that of Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also from Jim Carrey in movies, Gemini Kanon in Los Caballeros del Zodiaco, Don Ramón and Ñoño in El Chavo: the animated series, among others.
Andrés Gutiérrez is also part of the game, in charge of giving voice to the legendary Thor and to practically all of Chris Hemsworth’s films.
Finally, Luis Carreño, a dubbing actor recognized for being the voice of SpongeBob, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, CatDog’s Dog, Max Steel, is also from the game; among others.
This year’s convention will be held at the Jockey Club Exhibition Center, November 17-21.
Posted on: 10/7/2021