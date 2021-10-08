The voice of Goku and SpongeBob arrive in Lima | News

Friday, October 8, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
The most famous voice benders from the most popular television series and cartoons such as Goku, SpongeBob, Eric Cartman, Thor; among others they arrive in Lima for the Comic Convention Latin America.

A) Yes Mario castaneda, Patricia Azán, Andrés Gutiérrez Juan Carlos Tinoco and Luis Carreño will join with fans of comics and TV series to share secrets and experiences that occur during these recordings.

How do you know Mario castaneda is recognized for being the official voice of Goku in Dragon Ball, as well as that of Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also from Jim Carrey in movies, Gemini Kanon in Los Caballeros del Zodiaco, Don Ramón and Ñoño in El Chavo: the animated series, among others.

For its part, Patricia Azán arrives in Peru as the voice of Eric Cartman and Kyle Broflovski in South Park, Vicky in The Magical Godfathers, Kyoka Jiro and Recovery Girl in My Hero Academia and many more.

Andrés Gutiérrez is also part of the game, in charge of giving voice to the legendary Thor and to practically all of Chris Hemsworth’s films.




Along with him will arrive Juan Carlos Tinoco, another dubbing actor who will arrive in Lima as the voice of Thanos in the Marvel Universe, as well as the voice of Jiren the Gray in Dragon Ball Super

Finally, Luis Carreño, a dubbing actor recognized for being the voice of SpongeBob, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, CatDog’s Dog, Max Steel, is also from the game; among others.

As in the previous edition, the one now called Comic Convention Latin America, will have the presence of international artists such as Alan Ritchson from the Smallville series, exclusive funkos, among other attractions.

This year’s convention will be held at the Jockey Club Exhibition Center, November 17-21.

