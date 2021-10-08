the triumphant return of the permanent – Para Ti Magazine

In the 80s and part of the 90s women (and many men) opted for this look in their manes. Some time later, he was forgotten and his hair was straight and controlled. But the pandemic arrived and it changed everything, also in terms of beauty: the natural prevailed and the curlers returned to have their reign.

It required long hours in the hairdresser, a few hair pulls when applying the mythical “curlers” (the characteristic rollers to mark the hair) and exposure to products with a rather particular aroma. In the 80s and early 90s, the permanete was “the” look, adopted by many women (and also men) who wore voluminous hair.

In recent times, in which there is a general tendency to accept the natural, the voluminous manes erupt again to be the protagonists.

“People are learning to celebrate their curlers”, assures the hair stylist Luke Hersheson. Especially after the pandemic, says the specialist: “Confinement has prompted many people to discover what their natural hair really looks like, after spending a lot of time stretching and straightening it. They liked it and they wanted to learn to enhance what they have ”.

And the style was replicated in the public appearances of numerous stars, such as Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski or Yara Shahidi who have worn their natural curls in incredible looks.

Other famous ones, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman, returned to the fore, unleashing a wave of nostalgia around her novice manes.

The version 2021 of the “roller” trend seeks volume at the root, some more defined loops and sometimes long manes. Julia Roberts is the perfect inspiration to update the hairstyle, with part of the hair on the side, with a very natural finish. Whatever hair you have, the important thing is to encourage the curler. “Each person has their own ripple, but they all usually know how to enhance it, either with a diffuser or always using microfiber towels to reduce frizz, for example ”, explains the specialist.









Julia Roberts and her iconic curly hair. Photo: IG

The truth is that this new commitment to wavy textures It has caused a notable increase in the demand for permanent, and professionals claim to have gone from not receiving requests for retro treatment to carrying out, in recent times, several per week. Technology hasn’t changed much since its glory days in the 80s, but the difference is that today it is possible to achieve looser and more subtle curlers that last intact for months.

Selena Gomez, wavy. Photo: IG

“The key to a good perm is to wear it with a very simple haircut. When people hear the word ‘permanent’, they immediately think of Barbara Streisand with that bubble mane with snails, but that was because of the cut she was wearing, ”explains Hersheson. “If you apply the treatment on much longer hair without layers, you get a smoother curl.”

Although the permanent is a excellent solution for adding texture to the hair (and it allows you to create all kinds of curl, from very soft waves to very tight spirals, as you wish), it must be borne in mind that it dries it too much, which is not a good option if you have it dry.

