The tender viral video of Bruno Mars at the age of 6 imitating Elvis Presley

By Hasan Sheikh
Peter Gene Hernández, known artistically as Bruno Mars, has caused a sensation in millions of people around the world, so it is not uncommon to see him fill stadiums and sell records wholesale, but few remember what his beginnings were in the entertainment industry and is that the famous debuted at an early age, in fact he appeared in a movie at the age of six imitating Elvis Presley.






Bruno Mars was born and raised in Hawaii and at two years of age he was nicknamed Bruno, this because his father found him resemblance to professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino and from the earliest years of age he showed his ability for music.

He attracted so much attention with his talent and charisma that at the age of four he began to imitate Elvis Presley, he even became so popular that The New York Times He named him “Little Elvis”, because in the opinion of several experts, he was the youngest impersonator who had shown so much professionalism and it was precisely this ability that led him to receive a film contract.

Under the pseudonym Little Elvis, Bruno Mars appeared in the film Honeymoon in vegas 1992 and that scene has caused a sensation among his followers, who insist that from a very young age he could not hide his talent.

In the film, Bruno Mars shared credits with Nicolas Cage, James Caan and Sarah Jessica Parker and can be seen performing the song “Can’t Help Falling In Love” in the classic glitter outfit and flared pants that Elvis Presley used to wear.

Brumo Mars revealed years later what was already evident and said that from a very young age he admired Elvis Presley for his posture, his dances and his way of singing, which is why he considers that he and Michael Jackson are his biggest influences.






After having his applauded role on tape, Bruno Mars started giving musical shows in his native Hawaii until he was 17 years old and moved to Los Angeles in search of the dream of becoming a professional singer.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Bruno Mars began to contact songwriters and producers until they offered him his first contract with Mototown, but due to his lack of experience for music it was until 2009 that he managed to be signed with the Atlantic Records label that he was convinced to work with him.


