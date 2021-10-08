The Rock will publish their first rap song, Faceoff this Friday

Movie star, professional wrestler, producer, businessman and, from now on, also rapper. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson it is a mass phenomenon and, once again, it is back in the headlines. On this occasion, it is because the former WWE world champion He has announced that this Friday, October 8, he will publish his first rap song.

The Rock has collaborated with rappers Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool to produce his first theme song, which will be named Faceoff. The versatile fighter has taken to his social networks to confirm the news and declare that he really wants his fans to be able to listen to the song.









“Excited (and humiliated) to release MY FIRST RAP THING with my brothers; best of all time, Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool. It is an honor to be able to add some of Rock’s gasoline to your FIRE. I really want you to listen to this song. I think you will like it…Faceoff It will come out tomorrow !!! “, were his words.

The Rock in WWE

The Rock’s possible appearance in Survivor Series remains a mystery. This year’s edition will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut and it could be the perfect time for him to have the long-awaited encounter with his cousin, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. At the moment, there is no news in this regard.

