Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe Rock will publish their first rap song, Faceoff this Friday
Celebrity

The Rock will publish their first rap song, Faceoff this Friday

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




Movie star, professional wrestler, producer, businessman and, from now on, also rapper. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson it is a mass phenomenon and, once again, it is back in the headlines. On this occasion, it is because the former WWE world champion He has announced that this Friday, October 8, he will publish his first rap song.

The Rock has collaborated with rappers Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool to produce his first theme song, which will be named Faceoff. The versatile fighter has taken to his social networks to confirm the news and declare that he really wants his fans to be able to listen to the song.




“Excited (and humiliated) to release MY FIRST RAP THING with my brothers; best of all time, Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool. It is an honor to be able to add some of Rock’s gasoline to your FIRE. I really want you to listen to this song. I think you will like itFaceoff It will come out tomorrow !!! “, were his words.

The Rock in WWE

The Rock’s possible appearance in Survivor Series remains a mystery. This year’s edition will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut and it could be the perfect time for him to have the long-awaited encounter with his cousin, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. At the moment, there is no news in this regard.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestling, the web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Crown Jewel and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.


Previous article‘The Expendables 4’: First photos of Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham on the set
Next articleBaby’O: the story of the legendary Acapulco nightclub – El Sol de México
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv