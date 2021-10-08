The Rock to debut as a rapper

At 49 years of age, The Rock will debut as a rapper. Yes it’s true. Dwayne Johnson has announced that in a couple of hours will be releasing his first rap song alongside rappers Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool. The announcement was made through his official Twitter account:

Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @ TechN9ne🐐 @therealkingiso & #joeycool Honored to add some Rock gasoline⛽️💪🏾 to their FIRE🔥 Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it…#FACEOFF 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶✊🏾

DROPS TOMORROW !!! pic.twitter.com/4r4pkb7V4j – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021

► Faceoff, The Rock’s first rap song

Without a doubt it will be very interesting to listen to this first official song of The Rock, well Although The Rock has sung a lot of times in WWE and in his movies or in coexistence and knowledge with his fans, this is another level.









Here’s the first preview of how The Rock raps:

How did you do it? Could it be that now The Rock will also become a singer?