Friday, October 8, 2021
The Rock to debut as a rapper

By Arjun Sethi
At 49 years of age, The Rock will debut as a rapper. Yes it’s true. Dwayne Johnson has announced that in a couple of hours will be releasing his first rap song alongside rappers Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool. The announcement was made through his official Twitter account:

«Excited and honored release MY FIRST RAP SONG with my brothers, the greatest of all time, Tech N9ne, King Iso and Joey Cool. Honored to add some Rock Gasoline to your FIRE. I’m excited for you to hear this song, I think you are going to like it … Faceoff is out tomorrow! “

► Faceoff, The Rock’s first rap song

Without a doubt it will be very interesting to listen to this first official song of The Rock, well Although The Rock has sung a lot of times in WWE and in his movies or in coexistence and knowledge with his fans, this is another level.




The Rock tunes guitar for their RAW 20th Anniversary Concert (1/14/13) / Twitter.com/TheRock
Here’s the first preview of how The Rock raps:

How did you do it? Could it be that now The Rock will also become a singer?


