The remembered kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears will be auctioned as NFT | Music | Entertainment

The famous kiss starring Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Madonna in Los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) of 2003 is one of the most remembered moments in the history of those awards. Now, The image will be auctioned as a NFT (Non-fungible tokens), through Cryptograph.

17 years have passed since that presentation, but still many remember that surprising kiss. Therefore, the famous kiss between these singers will be auctioned as NFT and part of proceeds will go to GLAAD, an NGO dedicated to ensuring the rights of the LGBT + community.

The original image was captured by the photographer John Shearer, who has now teamed up with Cryptograph to immortalize the moment in an exclusive NFT.

In that show, Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera performed two of the Queen of Pop’s hits, Like a Virgin and Hollywood and the presentation ended with an erotic kiss on the mouth between the three of us.

The performance was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 28, 2003. Spears, who was 21 at the time, opened the show by singing Like a Virgin Of Madonna, stepping out of a wedding cake, dressed as the Queen of Pop in her performance at the 1987 VMAs.

The auction started this Thursday, October 7 and will last 72 hours, although until now it is not known how much it could be auctioned. To participate it is necessary to enter and register at www.cryptograph.co. (AND)