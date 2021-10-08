The Prime Video Horror Movie You Won’t Want To Miss If You Liked Midnight Mass

In 2020, Blumhouse he joined to Prime Video to present a new collection of horror films designed to accommodate lesser-known filmmakers. This is how he was born Welcome to the Blumhouse, which returned this year and this week will present two new titles. These are the latest announced in this collection of horror stories.

The statement signed by Julie Rapaport, film co-director of Amazon Studios, assured about Welcome to the Blumhouse: “We are excited to launch this thought-provoking and provocative series of original films. It has been very exciting to bring our partners together from Blumhouse with these new emerging filmmakers “. In addition, they had promised: “Scare and delight fans of the genre and newcomers alike”.

The Manor, With Mothers, will be the last film to appear on the platform of streaming. Directed by Axelle carolyn, focuses on the life of Judith Albright, a woman transferred to a nursing home after suffering a stroke. There, you will begin to see supernatural presences that seem to take over the inhabitants of the house.









The movie stars Barbara Hershey, whose best known work in recent times was Black swan, next to Natalie Portman. It will be the eighth tape of this collection born in 2020, where titles such as The Lie and Black box. The other two stories featured this year were Bingo hell and Black as Night, which are added to Mothers and the aforementioned The Manor.

The Dark House: the horror premiere of the year is now in theaters

If it is about great horror productions, one of the great surprises of the year was The Dark House. Starring Rebecca hall, focuses on the life of a woman who has just been widowed, after her husband decided to take his own life. Far from moving, he will choose to continue his life in the house they built together, until everything starts to turn a bit sinister.

Directed by David bruckner, the 20th Century Studios feature film relies heavily on visual construction. The perspective and the points of view will be a big part of this story that, with a few jumpscares, will manage to keep the viewer on edge all the time. The film was released on September 23 and will be available at Star + sometime in November.