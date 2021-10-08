The news of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E

The first Ford Mustang hit American roads in 1964. From that moment on it became a model of style, its drivers were envied and the competition tried, almost always without success, to build competitors to match it. It was an almost impossible mission. The different versions of the Mustang not only flew on the road but, thanks to their character, also filled the screens as the protagonists of some mythical films. Since that same year, when he made a couple with Sean Connery on Goldfinger, Steve McQueen, Nicolas Cage, Robert de Niro and Ryan Gosling have been some of its drivers in the history of cinema. It looks like a club worth joining by getting behind the wheel of the latest edition of a legendary car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Carlos Hidalgo

As a new owner of a Mustang Mach-E, you’re not just concerned with style, but taking care of the environment is high on your list of priorities. The true spirit of the Mustang is preserved in this new version, one hundred percent electric, but at the same time one hundred percent SUV. The security of having made the right decision is reflected in the more than 600 kilometers that it devours without the need for a recharge. It will take you wherever you ask, although sometime it will also be a success to let yourself go.

Full compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink for smartphones and mobile devices

Every kilometer that you travel with the Mustang Mach-E will bring you a little closer to a tomorrow in which, with hardly any environmental footprint, you can to enjoy exciting but safe driving. Picturesque roads, winding landscapes, are the kingdom of an ideal car for improvising adventures. The all-wheel drive of your 4X version propels you fiercely while keeping you glued to the asphalt no matter what the conditions are. Performance and safety are not only not antagonistic to the Mach-E, but they complement each other to allow the daily use of the car to take you away from the routine.

From the outside it is pure Mustang. Its long and powerful hood, rear design and bold headlights give it away. But once inside, the sensations reach the next level. Luxury finishes, full connectivity, and a B&O sound system that speak clearly of their drivers’ taste for things well done. When adventure gives way to calm and the kilometers become the source of a more serene pleasure, the Mustang Mach-E has the precise tools to recreate yourself on the road following your own path.

The future is already here and you can see it even before you get into the car. Just by getting closer, the system Phone as a key will open the locks as soon as it detects the smartphone from a driver who undoubtedly tries to keep up with new technologies, just as the Mustang Mach-E engineering team has done. Car connectivity is ensured with full compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink for smartphones and mobile devices. The Mustang Mach-E assistant, permanently connected to the cloud, is always one step ahead thanks to satellite updates. If you want to look to the future, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will always be with you.

The undeniable style of a movie star, a passion for technology, a taste for adventure and pleasure in every detail are just some of the traces that you and the Ford Mustang Mach-E will leave in your wake. The rest is up to you, each of its drivers is unique and together you will not be able to avoid standing out from the rest.

