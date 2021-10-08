the new photo set sheds light

New collection photos Avengers: infinity war is characterized by Robert Downey Jr appeared online. The footage is from the scene where Thanos’ assistant Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian invade Earth and meet Tony Stark, Dr. Strange, Wong, and Bruce Banner.

In the movie, Tony wore the Mark L Iron Man suit, the first nano-based suit that can appear in a second and cover his entire body like a fluid.

The set of photos showed what the suit looked like before all the visual effects magic applied to it by the visual effects artists. He wears the metallic suit to his waist, after which there is a motion capture suit that allows visual effects artists to apply CGI.

Not only have Tony’s Iron Man suits changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since he made the bulky and impractical scrap metal original in Iron Man, but Downey Jr himself has had to wear less and less metal due to the advancements in VFX technology and increasing budgets. from the MCU movies.

But it wasn’t easy at first. Downey Jr. told David Letterman on his show that my next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman: “Initially, it was all there. They wanted to spend as little as possible to replace the CG, so I remember this helmet was put on, there’s going to be a bullet, and I’ll be in this whole suit, and they’ll say, ‘Well Robert, it’s like you landed on the surface. So when we say, just go like this, like you I just landed and then I start to move on.









He added: “So I put this helmet on, it turned off and I couldn’t see anything, and then the LEDs came on and it was like a prismatic filter… I was completely blind.”