The never seen photos of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter

Tom cruise and Nicole Kidman they formed one of the most explosive couples in the world, due to the magnitude of both figures, the visibility of their careers and the enormous attraction they generated throughout the planet. Therefore, the marriage in 1990 broke with everything pre-established.

The actors were fused in a brilliant love, a passion and an understanding that spurred them to live a beautiful life, full of flowers and hearts. In that powerful bond, Kidman and Cruise They made a very important decision and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor.

Everything was going on rails, until in 2001 something broke between the protagonists of hundreds of Hollywood films and they opted for a divorce, which stole the eyes of all the paparazzi. A bombastic news, which shook with the foundations.

From that point, Nicole He plunged into a healing process, of much reflection, although he suffered a peculiar behavior from his daughter Isabella, who became much more attached to Tom and he followed it on the path of studying Scientology, that peculiar system of religious belief.

For years, both sons professed a low profile, dodged the cameras, tried to create their lives away from the media and prying eyes. For this reason, the photos of the two young men are not abundant, with some exceptions of very particular events.

Isabella completely changed her personal path, moved to London and devoted herself fully to her passion for art, thus launching a clothing venture with her own designs, with a lot of intervention from her hand and her creativity.









To take dimension of the distant bond of the children, Kidman once declared: “They made their decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it is my job to love them. No matter what your child does, children have love and they have to know that there is love available and I am open ”.

The truth is that Isabella has an Instagram profile in which she exhibits her products and shows the different aspects of her art, but almost nothing about her personal life. Just a few pills with very few images of herself.

In those meager appearances, she can be perceived with a very fresh style, far from the glamor or beauty that the millions of her parents can bestow. On the contrary, Isabella enlists herself in a youthful, stripped-down and very cool appearance.