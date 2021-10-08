The memes of the possible relationship between Selena Gómez and Chris Evans – People – Culture

The users of social networks got involved in a debate on the afternoon of last Thursday due to the supposed love relationship that exists between Selena Gomez and the actor Chris Evans.

It all started after the actor, who gives life to ‘Captain America’, began to follow the actress in Instagram.

The first versions indicated that everything is due to the fact that the actress is in a social campaign that seeks to improve the salary life of the acting guild in the U.S.

However, Twitter users began to leak some photos that give rise to speculation of a love relationship between these two celebrities.

While they have not been seen together, the images show the two celebrities arriving at a recording studio in the same vehicle, but in different periods of time.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

Meanwhile, users of social networks have not resisted the desire to give their impressions regarding the possible relationship between Gómez and Evans, so last Thursday afternoon the memes about this possible began to go viral Union loving.

Although the idea of ​​a romance between the two excites many fans, none have come out to deny or confirm what is being talked about in networks.

On the other hand, it is possible that the two are preparing a new acting project together.

This is a coincidence that may have a greater degree of success, since Selena has been active for the last two years in show business, after her break from flashes and cameras in 2015 due to her problem with the lupus.

My fan side wants it to be true that Selena Gómez and Chris Evans are a couple, my selfish side is thinking that the opportunity to marry Selena and be Chris’s girlfriend is gone pic.twitter.com/Vzibcj8R88 – Yareli🐺 Lov’s Ara (@YareliJonas_) October 7, 2021

During 2020, he was seen filming the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which premiered this year on the Hulu platform.

Therefore, the return to acting of the singer could give one more argument about her possible job connection with Evans.

“I felt very lucky to have something to do during the quarantine. I had a great time and it lifted my spirits when I needed it most ”, Gómez said about the recording of the series in conversation with the channel ‘Hello! TV’.

For his part, Chris Evans will appear in two Netflix productions. The first will be ‘Don’t Look up’, along with Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. This will premiere for the Christmas season on December 24.

Evans’ second production will be ‘The Gray Man’ where he will play the main role of a production that, according to specialized media, will be the most expensive in the history of Netflix with a budget of 222 million of dollars.

‘The Gray Man’ will also feature the appearance of Ryan Gosling.

