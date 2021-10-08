the lessons he has given us with his films

Anne Hathaway is one of the actresses most successful and famous that stole our hearts from The diary of a princess.

Throughout his career he has starring different films that they have something in common, and that is that in all demonstrate the power of women.

The famous one has sent a powerful message to women with his films, and that is that we are successful, capable, and independent.

Therefore, we leave you some of their feature films plus inspiring so that you see them, and realize what how much you are worth and how far you can go.

Anne Hathaway and her empowerment lessons in her movies

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most successful movies of all time, where Anne brought Andy Sachs to life.

It was one journalist that started working as personal assistant to the cruel boss Miranda Priestly.

Although at first it was difficult for her, little by little She showed everyone and herself that she could do this challenging job and was more capable than she thought.

Without a doubt a great lesson for all, showing that women are capable of achieving our dreams, and without the need for a boyfriend to control and manipulate us.

War of brides

This movie that stars alongside Kate Hudson it is proof that women do not need a man who wants to change us.









This was demonstrated Anne in his role of Emma, where was he going to marry her longtime boyfriend.

Although her fight with her best friend ruined the wedding, it was she who decided to end the relationship.

And is that her boyfriend did not accept who she was, so she decided to say goodbye forever, and he went on, finding love in those who least expected it.

His films are inspiring and motivating

Fashion intern

In this film Anne gave life to Julie, a successful woman, who was the founder and director of a company that was dedicated to the electronic commerce of clothes.

With this role, the actress showed that Women can achieve professional success, and be a wife and a mother.

Although her marriage was in trouble, and her work kept her very busy, Anne made clear the power of women in the professional realm by being the best boss.

