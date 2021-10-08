The German Stasi counted on Vladimir Putin as a spy and even watched Pope Benedict XVI

The initials Stasi, even without being as popular as the KGB, the MI5 wave Gestapo, has generated imaginaries, fictions, investigations and essays due to the magnitude that it had due to its obvious claims to be the largest espionage network in the world. However, its tremendous power was focused – primarily – on spying on the neighbors who lived in its territory and those who were on the other side of the river. Wall.



A guard from East Berlin, during the construction of the Wall, in 1961. Photo: AP

When it was already a dark memory, in 1991, there were 7,353,885 requests for inspection of the minutes of the Ministry for State Security of the former German Democratic Republic (RDA). That is, of the secret files on the private life, political orientation, and eventual escape plans of the Germans who lived on the eastern side. An image clearly defines this work of an infinite archive: the reports produced during 40 years of the GDR total 111 kilometers in length … More than 400,000 requests for access to the proceedings came from many corners of the former German Federal Republic (RFA), that is, more than 12 percent. There were also orders from abroad: 21,000 requests arrived from 100 countries.



Former East German spy chief Markus Wolf in 2003 when he presented his book Kundschafter im westen (“explorers in the west”). Photo: Efe / Bernd Settnik

The spy agency file estimates the total number of actual Stasi collaborators in the FRG at 6,000. After 1990, half of them were tried for espionage and 63 were sentenced to prison.

The Stasi was created on February 8, 1950 and was erected in an extensive complex in Lichtenberg, on East Berlin and in some offices scattered around the city. It was inspired by the Committee for State Security of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. They became loyal and highly professional partners of the Soviets. The first director was Wilhelm Zaisser And, in 1957, perhaps its most emblematic boss took over: Markus Wolf. He was an admired and feared spy who infiltrated agents into the political, government and business circles of the FRG. The biggest scandal was that of having infiltrated the mole Günter Guillaume in the environment of the Chancellor of the FRG, Willy brandt. In 1986, Wolf retired.

This collaboration between communist intelligence services was evidenced in 2018, when the German newspaper Bild published the image of the card that accredited, until 1990, the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as an agent of the secret services of the GDR. In those years, Putin was in Dresden (East Germany) as a KGB officer. According to the director of Stasi Archive, Konrad Felber, the card allowed Putin to enter Stasi premises and recruit informants without identifying himself as a KGB agent.



Pope Benedict XVI in 2006. He was under Stasi surveillance: he was considered an “enemy of communism.” Photo: AP / Diether Endlicher.

It was also learned that one of the spied, beyond its borders, was the future pope Benedict XVI, for being one of the “most dangerous” critics of communism. They spied on him in his life during the 70s and 80s. The then cardinal’s friendship with the pope John paul ii – widely credited by contemporary Poles with inspiring courage to confront communism – was considered by the Stasi as particularly dangerous.









In 1990, shortly after the fall of the wall, the headquarters of the spies was attacked by protesters. The offices were immediately dismantled and their furniture went on sale through the federal railroad company. The new unit was given the long name of “Federal Commissioner for Documentation of the State Security Service of the former German Democratic Republic”, also known as the “Stasi Documents Office”.

The documentary collections are located in a central office located in Berlin and in thirteen regional offices where their use and accessibility are regulated. The documentary archive also includes documentation from other political persecution organizations such as the political police. K-5 and the National Security Office of the German Democratic Republic, a body that succeeded the Ministry of State Security.



Interior of the Stasi Archive. Photo: AP / Jan Bauer.

In August 2006, Germany decided to delve into the past before unification. Deputies from the FRG who worked or received Stasi care in the 1970s were then denounced. In all, 43 of the 496 West German congressmen elected in 1969 had been “influenced” by the Stasi. Ten percent were paid by the GDR. Interestingly, those files had ended up in the US when the Wall fell. In 2003 the files were returned to Germany and they did him the “favor” of copying them onto 381 CD ROMs.

The role of the Stasi has been so particular in the real field of espionage that it generated innumerable documentary narratives and works of fiction in cinema and literature. Until Alfred Hitchcock took up the theme in the movie starring Paul newman and Julie Andrews: Torn curtain. There was another memorable one like Barbara (Christian petzold); The bridge of spies (Steven Spielberg); Good bye lenin (Wolfang Becker), whose background was the oppression of the GDR and the intrigues of the time. But, the one that reflects in a shocking way the world of espionage carried out as the most ordinary bureaucratic task Other people’s lives (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck), the film won the Oscar for best foreign film in 2006.



Nina Hoss in Barbara, the Christian Petzold movie.

Two writers represent the antipodes of their position vis-à-vis the intelligence agency. The writer Christa Wolf it was related to the point of having been an informant for the Stasi. She admitted it in the 1990s. On the other hand, the Nobel Prize for Literature Günter Grass he publicly opposed the construction of the Wall in 1961. He wrote strong public letters complaining. The Stasi decided to mount a “Necessary surveillance by provocation”, expressed in the first file that the spies opened on Grass. The follow-up continued for almost 30 years. Journalist Kai Schlüter, has analyzed the 700 sheets of Grass’s file in the Stasi archives. Counting the mentions of Grass in other files, the name of the writer appears in 2,300 pages. The writer was in the news again. In 2007 he published his memoirs and there he told that at the age of 17 he had integrated the Waffen-SS, the terrifying Nazi group.