The Game Awards share the date of its 2021 gala

The Game Awards will return in 2021 with its traditional gala. The celebration of a new video game year will take place next day December 9 at the Microsoft Theater from Los Angeles, California.

“A global celebration of video game culture “, Geoff Keighley, producer and host of the event, advances. We know that the gala will be in person again, after last year’s digital edition for health reasons. With the improvement of the pandemic situation, we will once again see how people from the industry will walk through the seats. In addition, it will be broadcast live on the usual channels.

What happened in 2020?

The Game Awards framework not only serves to reward the most outstanding titles of the previous 12 months: it is a way of promoting and disseminating what awaits the industry on the horizon. In 2020 we watched some really cool announcements, like the one made by the Xbox division with a license loved by its fans. Perfect dark was back from the hand of The Initiative, which is now collaborating with Crystal Dynamics to bring it to fruition.









But we also learned about the existence of other projects. The Callisto Protocol was the new work of the creator of Dead Space, while It Takes Two pointed to the new creature of Josef Fares. One of the moments of greatest surprise landed on the shoulders of Ark 2. The popular survival appeared showing personalities like Vin Diesel and Russel Crowe. Almost nothing.

BioWare fans were in luck. The night began with a new teaser trailer for the new Dragon age, where we saw some of the familiar faces of the previous ones. It wasn’t until near its end that the big bomb went off: new Mass effect which continued the story of the original trilogy. The N7 and an aging Liara T’Soni were enough images to set us on a new space odyssey.

Source: press release (The Game Awards)