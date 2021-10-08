Friday, October 8, 2021
‘The Expendables 4’: First photos of Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham on the set

By Sonia Gupta
The arms take pensioners are back. ‘The Expendables 4’ has already started filming and its protagonists celebrate it by posting photos from the set. Not in vain have they been waiting 7 years since their last mission. Filming will go through Greece, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom.

Sylvester Stallone in 'The Expendables 3'

On the one hand we have the father of the creature, Sylvester Stallone, who celebrates the meeting with his friend Jason Statham with a couple of photos of the two. In the first we see them in the typical Barney Ross and Lee Christmas uniform, while in the second we see them with a more festive air, Stallone guitar in hand in what looks like a bar scene.

On the other hand we have Megan Fox, one of the great additions of this sequel, who has published on his Instagram a first look at the look of his character, which is very much in line with the rest of the protagonists, all in black and with enough space to carry all kinds of weapons and projectiles. In addition to Fox, in this installment we will welcome 50 Cent and Tony Jaa.




Megan Fox on the set of 'The Expendables 4'

Those who return

Along with Stallone and Statham, who will continue to be the leaders of the gang, We will have Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture again like Gunner Jensen and Toll Road. Andy Garcia will also appear in the film as a CIA agent who will have to accompany the team on their new mission, for which we currently have no data.

Scott Waugh (‘Act of Valor’) to direct ‘The Expendables 4’, which features a screenplay written by Stephen Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. The film has no release date set yet.


Sonia Gupta
