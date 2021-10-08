The director of The LEGO Movie celebrates that his actors are Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario movie – Nintenderos

We bring interesting content about the animated film of Super Mario, which as you know will be released next year thanks to Illumination. Information on this has been offered today.

Apparently the director of The LEGO Movie, Chris miller, has shared a message with two figures of the movie’s Pratt and Day characters dressed as Super Mario Bros. This makes sense considering that Miller directed this LEGO movie with Chris Pratt as Emmet, the main character in the film, and Charlie Day, who was Benny the astronaut. These two actors are now voicing Mario and Luigi respectively in the Super Mario movie.

Here’s his tweet:

Remember that this super mario movie It will be released worldwide during the 2022 holiday season. Universal Pictures will release the film in North America on December 21, 2022, with dates for other regions to be announced later. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features eye-catching voice actors for Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key. ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series and the Teen Titans Go! Film. The film’s script is written by Matthew Fogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and the upcoming Illumination Minions: Gru’s Dawn.

You also have our coverage of the film here. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

