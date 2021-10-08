The curious origin of the most famous phrase from «Titanic» – Para Ti Magazine

Titanic, the iconic film directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is already a classic of international cinema and, as such, there are images and phrases that remain to be remembered, as well as dozens of anecdotes from the filming days.

Titanic, the classic of world cinema, it was one of the most expensive productions in history and whose shooting has hundreds of anecdotes. In a recent interview that its director, James Cameron, gave for Movies that made me, the BBC program, He referred to the one that Jack Dawson says (Leonardo Dicaprio) when he goes up on deck of the mythical ocean liner screaming: “I’m the king of the world / I’m the king of the world.”

The scene was improvised by the actor and he never believed that his phrase would remain in the film and that it would become an unequivocal reference to it.

In addition, he referred to the doubts that the actor had regarding his character: during the first weeks of filming he was not convinced of his role or the story, since for him Jack must have been much more somber and distant. With the directives and councils of Cameron, convinced him of the tone in which he should interpret it, becoming a pivotal role in his career that gave him A new way, positioning it globally.

7 curiosities you did not know about Titanic

1- Initially, the character of Jack was to be played by Matthew McConaughy; in fact, Kate Winslet did the first script readings with him.









2- Knowing they had a nude scene (the one where Jack pointed Rose), Kate Winslet couldn’t think of a better thing to do. break the ice with Leonardo DiCaprio to show him his naked body when they first met. He did it in an exhibitionist plan, opening and closing his clothes.

3- James Cameron led everyone and cadto one of the extras of the film, about 150, to tell them who they were playing, give them a first name and explain the personal history of each of them.

4- The scene in which eThe water invades the whole room of the grand staircase was shot in a single shot, because all the furniture and decorations were going to be destroyed.

5- Cameron acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair that Jack and Rose did indeed fit into the same table, but that “if the two had survived, the end of the film would not make sense.” “The movie talks about death and separation. Jack had to die,” he added.

6- Kate Winslet was one of the few actors and extras who refused to wear a rain suit in the filming of the water scenes and, as a consequence, he fell ill with pneumonia and almost had to leave the filming. Cameron convinced her to continue.

7- The cost of the film was 200 million dollars, more than it cost to build the original ship itself, which was built with 7.5 million dollars of its time: between 120 and 150 million in 1997, the year the film was made.

