The best version? Zoe Kravitz gave new details of Catwoman in ‘the Batman’

The movie ‘The Batman’ will present a new version not only of the Dark Knight, but also of several villains including Catwoman, a character that we had previously seen in the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ played by Anne Hathaway and now it will be interpreted by Zoe kravitz, who already has experience within the superhero genre and in a recent interview, the actress shared some new details of Catwoman in ‘The Batman’.

The film ‘The Batman’ will be directed by Matt reeves and starring Robert Pattinson and will also feature other villains like Riddler, Penguin and Carmine Falcone, who will be interpreted by Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Jurturro respectively and it is expected to be the first of a trilogy that will be expanded with some series for the HBO Max platform.

In an interview for AnotherMag, Zoe Kravitz gave new details of Catwoman in ‘the Batman’, stating that he is a much more complex character and that he hopes fans will be happy with his work:









“If I’m thinking that all the fans like it, I’m not going to give life to a real person. Matt wrote a really interesting story with a complex character and the relationships are really interesting. All I wanted to do was honor that story. “

In addition to these statements, he affirmed that it was not easy to shoot the film in the middle of the pandemic, since it took them longer than expected given the world situation:

“It took (Matt Reeves) a year to do this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world and it was an incredible experience. Spend a year of your life and it is very physically demanding… It had to be in a very specific shape and there is a pandemic. They would put me in a catsuit every day at 7 in the morning, I would work 12 hours a day and then I would come home and exercise. It was intense. “

After various complications of all kinds, it is finally expected that ‘The Batman’ hit the theaters for the March 4, 2022 and for the DC FanDome on October 16, a new preview is expected.