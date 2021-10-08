The animated film produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony

Actress Sofía Vergara and singer Marc Anthony announced that their animated film “Koati” will be released on October 22 in the United States. This is the first Latin animation, which is made outside of Hollywood studios and is produced by the Colombian interpreter together with the singer-songwriter.

Vergara and Anthony assembled a cast with more than 25 celebrities and influencers, to bring the characters of this comedy to life with their voices. The adventures will take place in the tropical jungles of Latin America with their exotic animals.

It is not news that Latin America is one of the most diverse areas in terms of flora and fauna. For this reason, the WWF, which is a global organization that works for conservation, announced its alliance with the production of “Koati”. The announcement of this joint work, to better portray the environment that exists within the area, was announced on “Earth Day.”

The film narrates the adventures of three characters: Nachi, a coati; Xochi, a monarch butterfly, and Pako, a glass frog. These three animals give life to a funny plot that seeks to prevent an evil coral snake, played by Vergara, from destroying their land.

Cast of “Koati”

The Colombian actress, in addition to being a producer, is also the villain of animation. It is joined by celebrities such as: Eva Luna Montaner, Sebastián Villalobos, Karol G, Adriana Barraza, Daniel Sosa, Eduardo Franco, De la Ghetto, Calle and Poché among others.









For his part, Marc Anthony, who is also the film’s music producer, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello and Sony Music Latin. This joint work is about the creation of at least ten original songs for the animated film.

In addition, the film’s soundtrack includes performers such as: Marc Anthony, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Evaluna Montaner and Ir Sais.

Check out the trailer here!