The 7 best series in the world, of all 2021, according to Variety

Variety It is a half icon within the entertainment area : from cinema to theater, through television and all the projects of the various streaming platforms available today, the American medium constantly makes an arduous and detailed journey about everything available in the art world .

With hints of comedy, drama and crime, These are the best series that premiered in 2021, according to Variety : are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and Starz.

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Mare of Easttown is the new series of Kate winslet, which won the admiration of all the fans who followed her for years. The finished miniseries focuses on a detective, named Mare Sheehan, from a small town in Pennsylvania where she begins to investigate a crime, just as her personal life and everything around her begins to unravel little by little. . As a researcher Mare Sheehan, she buries distress deep beneath the surface, allowing her to emerge during times of great stress. All around him, fellow residents of the only city he’s ever known are enduring their own heartaches, grappling with wages from the opioid crisis, a collapsing economy, or simply the feeling that things aren’t getting better.

Where: HBO Max

Duration: one season, seven episodes in total

IMDB rating: 8.5, top rated TV # 214

HACKS

Hacks is the new series of HBO which was all the rage at this year’s Emmys and among audiences, particularly for the role of importance and power that he gives to women, which had a perfect closing in this year’s awards since Lucia Aniello took the award for best directing . The series explores the dark process of teaching and learning between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a determined 25-year-old.

Where: HBO Max

Duration: at the moment the series has a season

IMDB Rating: 8.2

HIGH ON THE HOG: HOW AMERICAN CUISINE TRANSFORMED AMERICA

The gastronomic industry is known to be constantly influenced: what prevails in a community or country always finds its way into the kitchens of other places. In this line, all culinary programs and series have evolved and today are extremely diverse. Nevertheless, nothing compares to “High on the Hog: How American Cuisine Transformed America“: Uses the landmark book by Dr. Jessica Harris to contextualize the flavors of American cuisine that originated in Africa . Each of the series’ five episodes is compassionate, heartbreaking, and enlightening, and host Stephen Satterfield brings a dual sense of awe and anguish that makes “High on the Hog” a seamless experience.

Where: Netflix

Duration: at the moment it has only five episodes

IMDB Rating: 7.7

THE INVESTIGATION

This dramatic miniseries follows the story of the attempt to bring the murderer of the late journalist Kim Wall to justice, never showing the man who is being wanted . The miniseries is not about him, it is about the serious and tenacious work that Danish police detectives did on the case: Wall was killed in a handmade submarine and her body is believed to have been somewhere in the sea, for which required a massive exploration for justice to be done on his case. Perhaps due to its existence outside the American procedural tradition, “The Investigation”, starring Sren Malling as the chief of homicides in the Copenhagen Police Department, became a completely momentous miniseries .









Where: HBO Max

Duration: six-episode miniseries

IMDB Rating: 7.6

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

“It will be downright shocking if any show that comes out this year, or any other, achieves half the immersive effect of The Underground Railroad.” , He says Variety. Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel is meticulous, poignant, and utterly heartbreaking in its portrayal of Cora, a slave fighting her way to freedom. Each episode has its own atmospheric weight . Even when the scenes are overwhelming, Jenkins’s camera, ever vigilant, captures every detail with an all-too-rare clarity of purpose. Fall into the world of “The Underground Railroad”, with its story of slavery and systemic racism both intensified and grounded, makes for one of the most gruesome and illuminating television experiences of recent times.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: at the moment it has only 10 episodes

IMDB Rating: 7.4

GIRLS5EVA

This exclusive creation of the Peacock combines the wise and ironic stunt of the entertainment industry with a delicate and brooding understanding of what it feels like to watch time go by . Created by Meredith Scardino, the series looks at a pop group that had disbanded many years before their music reentered the spirit of the day. The series explores the ways in which revived stardom collides with the new responsibilities of adults: is sharp and effective in describing how its characters, women who are approaching or in middle age, do not necessarily want to be famous but to be heard .

Where: Peacock

Duration: at the moment it has a season of nine episodes

IMDB Rating: 7.1

BLINDSPOTTING

It is not uncommon for a movie to become a television show or vice versa, but it is still unusual for an adaptation to adopt the best of its original material and find a meaningful way to differentiate itself from it: The series Blindspotting, from the platform Starz, does exactly that . His smartest decision immediately was to shift the focus from the pair of friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played Casal’s girlfriend, Ashley, in the film to brief but memorable effect.

Where: Starz

Duration: at the moment it has a season of eight episodes

IMDB Rating: 5.9

