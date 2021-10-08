Steve Carell to star in the new series from those responsible for ‘the Americans’

Steve Carell head the cast of ‘The Patient’, a new series from FX Networks that will be creatively endorsed by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, creator and executive producer as well as co-showrunners of the acclaimed ‘The Americans’, also a series of FX (which right now in Spain can be seen in full on Star / Disney +).

Produced by FX Productions, the upcoming series will follow a psychotherapist named Alexander Strauss (Carell) who suddenly finds himself the prisoner of a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal impulses. But, according to its official synopsis, “unraveling the mind of this murderer as he grapples with his own repressed problems, propelling a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity”.









Weisberg and Fields will write the series, in addition to serving with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Carell himself as executive producers of this psychological thriller that will consist of a total of ten episodes, each lasting about 30 minutes.

Let’s remember that right now we can see Carell in ‘The Morning Show’, the successful Apple TV + series whose second season is currently on air and in which it shares the limelight with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass or Julianna Margulies, among others. In addition, the filming of the second season of ‘Space Force’, for which they say Netflix will pay you a million dollars per episode …