Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebritySpencer's New Posters Reveal The Main Actors
Celebrity

Spencer’s New Posters Reveal The Main Actors

By Hasan Sheikh
0
52




A new set of Spencer character posters has been revealed, the upcoming Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart. The piece has been generating some awards season interest since its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last month.

Check out the images of Spencer that reveal the quintet of the main characters played by big stars:

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Timothy Spall in the movie Spencer. / Collider.Timothy Spall in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Jack Farthing in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Jack Farthing in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Sally Hawkins in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Sally Hawkins in the movie Spencer. / Collider.




Sean Harris in the movie Spencer. / Collider.Sean Harris in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Spencer focuses on the fractured marriage between Diana and Prince Charles, which saw them beset by rumors of discontent, extramarital affairs and relentless tabloid coverage. At the Queen’s Sandringham estate during the festivities, the royal couple try to put on a brave face imagining what might have happened behind closed doors during those turbulent times.

You may also be interested in:

Spencer, Kristen Stewart’s charming portrayal as Lady Di

In addition to the main character Stewart, the new posters also feature Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, and Sally Hawkins as Maggie. For his part, Pablo Larraín, who is no stranger to biographical films (he directed Natalie Portman in 2016’s Jackie), directs the project from a script by the creator of Peaky Blinders and director of Locke, Steven Knight.

Spencer has been garnering solid reviews since she debuted on the festival circuit, with Stewart being named the instant leader in the Best Actress race by many analysts thanks to what is being hailed as the best performance of her career. The last time we saw the late Princess of Wales receive a tribute on the big screen, it was from actress Naomi Watts.

Audiences will be able to see Spencer on November 5 when it hits theaters. @worldly


Previous articleWill Smith’s daughter reveals that a stalker with a history of pedophilia broke into her home in late 2020
Next articleIn animal print swimsuit Sommer Ray models from her room
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv