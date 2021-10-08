Spencer’s New Posters Reveal The Main Actors

A new set of Spencer character posters has been revealed, the upcoming Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart. The piece has been generating some awards season interest since its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last month.

Check out the images of Spencer that reveal the quintet of the main characters played by big stars:

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Timothy Spall in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Jack Farthing in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Sally Hawkins in the movie Spencer. / Collider.









Sean Harris in the movie Spencer. / Collider.

Spencer focuses on the fractured marriage between Diana and Prince Charles, which saw them beset by rumors of discontent, extramarital affairs and relentless tabloid coverage. At the Queen’s Sandringham estate during the festivities, the royal couple try to put on a brave face imagining what might have happened behind closed doors during those turbulent times.

In addition to the main character Stewart, the new posters also feature Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, and Sally Hawkins as Maggie. For his part, Pablo Larraín, who is no stranger to biographical films (he directed Natalie Portman in 2016’s Jackie), directs the project from a script by the creator of Peaky Blinders and director of Locke, Steven Knight.

Spencer has been garnering solid reviews since she debuted on the festival circuit, with Stewart being named the instant leader in the Best Actress race by many analysts thanks to what is being hailed as the best performance of her career. The last time we saw the late Princess of Wales receive a tribute on the big screen, it was from actress Naomi Watts.

Audiences will be able to see Spencer on November 5 when it hits theaters. @worldly