Son of Tom Hanks, accused of violence and drug addiction

Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and the world. Together with his wife and actress Rita Wilson they form one of the most stable couples in the show and it is rarely the time that they have been involved in scandals. Something that does not happen with his son Chester Hanks.

The marriage had four children, Colin, who is also an actor, Elizabeth, who became a writer, Chester, an actor and musician, and Truman, who belongs to the industry, but as a camera operator. The third of them, also known as “Chet”, has given them more than a headache for their scandals and problems.

Despite taking the same career as his father, they are little alike, because while Tom has starred in great films, Chester has taken the headlines, but for his drug addictions, abuse and violence.

US media released a video where Chester Hanks, 31, appears with a bloody face, because according to him, his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker attacked him with a knife. She denied the story and said the man had started the fight, which, according to the actor, started because she “stole” his credit card to pay his rent. They called him violent because of the situation.

That was not the first time that there had been an altercation between the two, because in the past Chester had already thrown a bottle at her, threatened to “blow her brains out” with a gun and insult her with racist comments. Kiana got a restraining order for physical and verbal abuse.

Violence is not the only thing in which he has been involved, as in 2014 Chester declared in public that he was addicted to drugs, an addiction that led him to be wanted by the British authorities for destroying a hotel room.

Tom and Rita’s son, who studied Dramatic Art at Northwestern University, started using drugs at the age of 16. On one occasion, he stated that he used narcotics because he felt a lot of pressure to be the son of two stars and that this had made it difficult to discover who he was in life. Now he has dabbled in music, where he appears in his videos playing scantily-clad women.