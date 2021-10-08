Sofía Vergara happy with Marc Anthony

Sofía Vergara praised Marc Anthony and assured that it was a success to have him in Koati, where her husband Joe Manganiello and their son Manolo are also.

Finally, Koati, the animated film of Sofia Vergara It will be in theaters on October 15 in the United States, and the Barranquilla actress is happy with the final result. Part of his satisfaction is due to how the soundtrack of the same one that was in charge of the salsero was left Marc Anthony and the famous Toti He has not skimped on praise for that collaboration. “I think one of the things that made the film so beautiful was because of the soundtrack Marc Anthony put so spectacular, the truth is that the film would not have been the same if he had not put his hand in it, “said the Colombian in statements collected by People in Spanish.









In the film Sofía and Marc are not the only Latinos, the voices of Eva Luna, Karol G, Mau and Ricky, Adriana Barraza and Manolo gonzalez, the latter the son of Vergara, are part of the story that tells the adventures of Nachi, Xochi and Chima that they are ready to do anything to save their habitat. Joe Manganiello, Sofia’s husband, he also participated in the film. Digital celebrities like Street and Poché, and the daughter of James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina, Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, They also participated in what is considered the first Latin animated film, created by Anabella Dovarganes-Sosa, directed by Rodrigo Pérez and Produced by Latin WE Productions, the latter the company of Sofia.

