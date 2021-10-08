Shailene Woodley opens up about her relationship with George Clooney

George Clooney He is one of the biggest stars on the planet and in turn, due to the privacy with which he leads his life beyond the big screen, he can be an enigma for fans.

However now the actress Shailene woodley has confirmed that he is as charming as it can be. Woodley agreed with him when his career began to take off and they starred together in the film ‘The Descendants’ in 2011 when she was still very young.

In an interview with Vanity fair, Woodley assures that Clooney was, and is, very important to her.

“George Clooney has been an angel in my life for so many reasons. When I was 18, on my first movie shoot, he reaffirmed everything I thought I knew, and he … he was everything“, he assures.





George Clooney and Shailene Woodley in ‘The Descendants’ | Fox Searchlight

“He was like the definition of being outspoken. And he knew each person’s name on the set, and he spent more time with the truck drivers than probably other actors,” Shailene recalls.









“It was huge for me to acknowledge that, and then work with other actors who were kind, but they weren’t that open“, ends.

‘The Descendants’ was one of the unexpected sensations of 2011, and the film won the oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and took as many nominations, as well as a Golden Globe for Clooney. Shailene was only 18 years old at the time and had made her first steps in acting, as in ‘The OC’, but it was his first big production on the big screen.

Sure you are interested

The “terrifying situation” of Shailene Woodley while filming ‘Divergent’ that was about to end her career: “I was very very ill”