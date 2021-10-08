‘Sex Education’: Emma Mackey, Margot Robbie and other actresses who could be twins

Recently, Margot Robbie was mistaken for Emma Mackey from ‘Sex Education’, but this is not the only actress to whom it happens. We tell you what other celebrities it has happened to!

In an interview recently, the star of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn), Margot Robbie, was mistaken for the protagonist of the hit Netflix series Sex Education, Emma Mackey; The truth is, we do not blame anyone for this mistake, because, although they do not share the same age or nationality, their features make them pass as twins. This situation is not new in the world of entertainment, after all, they say that there are at least 4 people identical to us around the world, and Hollywood stars could not be the exception. We share a list of actresses and actors who could be sisters or brothers of another mother, can you differentiate between Amy Adams and Isla Fisher?













Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

They don’t even do the same thing, Katy Perry’s thing is music, and Zooey Deschanel’s thing is being remembered for 500 days with her. But it doesn’t matter because they look like twins with those huge green eyes.







Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland

Something similar to the case of Margot and Emma happens again, Sarah Hyland is known by Modern Family, while Mila Kunis became known with That 70’s showBoth are from super different times and yet they are very similar.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher

So much is the similarity that in the film Nocturnal Animals, Isla Fisher interprets the version written by the ex-husband of the character of Amy adams. Even on red carpets they have been confused.

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

Elizabeth Swann and Padmé Amidala have nothing in common, but the actresses who bring them to life are very similar, don’t you think? The only thing that is clear to us is that Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman are incredibly talented and beautiful.

Jennifer Garner and Hilary Swank

The actress from If I was 30 and the one from Posdáta I love you have very similar facial features, which is why on more than one occasion they have been confused.

Aislinn Derbez and Renata Notni

Due to the resemblance between Aislinn Derbez and Renata Notni, they even took a photo for their followers to decide if they really looked alike, what do you think?