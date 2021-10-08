Series with vintage weather: cancellation on demand

In recent years, the world has witnessed the emergence of the controversial culture of cancellation, a movement that, according to its definition, consists of “removing moral, financial or social support from a person, entity or brand that has led to make inappropriate or offensive comments or actions ”, resulting in a wave of massive complaints on social networks. True to form, the series “The Morning Show” fearlessly immerses itself in this burning problem, making it one of the main axes in its second season recently released in Apple TV +, in which it exposes the most extreme edges of its consequences.

The strip starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon He already showed that he has no qualms about traveling the complex route of the new social paradigms when he addressed in his first part the #MeToo (A movement that exposed the abuses of power by men in the media), through a rape complaint against the star host of the program that gives the strip its name. Now, he redoubled the bet, exposing the impact of rejection at its best.

“We live in a time when we have to think twice about the things we could have said for fear that someone would be offended,” he said. Nestor Carbonell (“Lost”, “Bates Motel”) to NEWS, who plays Yanko Flores in the Apple TV + series, a character who experiences the fury of the networks in the first person.

In the midst of a world divided between those who support the movement and those who mercilessly condemn it, the culture of cancellation takes more and more prominence in the fictional universe.

On March 31, 2017, when there was still no specific definition for social condemnation, Netflix premiered the series “13 Reasons Why”, starring Katherine Langford and produced by Selena Gomez. Although the story does not take cancellation as a transversal theme, it recounts the emotional fall of Hannah baker after suffering sexual abuse, surrounded by a system that could not contain her. The decline of the young woman begins from a series of false rumors that lead her to be judged and rejected by all the students of her school, a form of massive cancellation reflected in the drama of the platform.

Today, an old tweet, a politically incorrect joke, an offensive comment or a disgusting thought is enough to completely sink the image of a person. “As human beings we are trying to understand these changes. We are all capable of horrible things and incredible things, but none of us are that one horrible thing that we did,” said the Oscar winner and protagonist of the series Reese Witherspoon (“Walk the Line”, “Legally Blonde”), at a conference in which NEWS was invited. “There is a human cost as a consequence of exiling people or condemning them for that one horrible thing they did in their life. Nobody is that perfect ”.

The most frequent reason for cancellation is usually an unfortunate comment on social media, as happened last year with JK Rowling, the writer responsible for the world of Harry Potter, who tweeted a series of transphobic messages that earned her the massive repudiation of millions of fans around the world, as well as from the very protagonists of her films.

A similar situation lives Ava, the character played by Hannah einbinder in the recently released comedy by HBO Max, “Hacks”. The young, a television scriptwriter, tweets a joke about the sexual condition of a United States senator that is condemned on the networks. This leads her to lose her job, being forced to accept the only place that does not reject her and thus becoming the new writer of Deborah Vance, a standapera old-school star played by Jean Smart who understands humor in a completely opposite way.

“We all feel that pressure right now. The obligation to say the right word and support everything is real, but there are those who take it too far. That’s why I think it’s a slippery road where you have to be very careful, but at the same time be honest with yourself, “he said. Julianna Margulies (“ER Emergencies”, “The Good Wife”), who joined the second season of “The Morning Show” in the role of Laura Peterson, a famous journalist facing Alex Levy, Jennifer Aniston’s character who lives with the constant fear of being canceled.

“The culture of cancellation is something that we are all dealing with and it has to do with our own perception of what we accept or do not accept. Today there is a lot of self-censorship and a lot of issues that we cannot even talk about ”, reflected the former protagonist of“ Friends ”. “This has a cost and that is that you cannot do things freely as before. It became a sport for some to decide how they feel about other people, or what they said, even out of context, ”Aniston said.









The success of the fictions that decide to address the culture of cancellation lies in exploring the gray areas where the absolutism of arguments never ends up being decisive and where an image taken out of context can ruin a life. The new Netflix series, “La Directora”, which stars Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”), presents this scenario and raises one of the biggest criticisms of the cancellation culture: what if there is a mistake?

The strip shows a teacher from the Pembroke University, played by Jay Duplass, captured on video while performing the Nazi salute. Instantly his name becomes a trend and thousands of people begin to ask for his removal without stopping to think if it is a misunderstanding, one of the main arguments of the movement’s detractors. However, it is not an essay against cancellation, but rather poses one of many possible scenarios.

“Nobody wants to be canceled and whoever has to deal with it feels that they don’t deserve it, but the culture of cancellation comes for something. Because someone felt offended or not represented or dismissed, so there are many reasons for it to be heard, “he told NOTICIAS, Mark Duplas, star of “The Morning Show” and brother of Jay, the actor in charge of playing the canceled teacher in “The director”.

The series have managed to find in the culture of cancellation a strong topic that attracts the viewer who likes to consume controversial stories. A clear example can be seen in the success that the series of FX available on Star + “A Teacher”. The drama explores the turbulent relationship between a high school teacher played by Kate Mara (“Fantastic Four”, “House of Cards”) and his student Eric, played by Nick Robinson (“Love, Simon”; “Everything, Everything” ). The character of the young actress experiences firsthand the unanimous rejection of North American society for her actions, and is forced to change her life completely, something that we can also see in “The Morning Show” with the character played by Steve Carell, Mitch Kessler.

This type of response represents for many people a kind of symbolic justice in the absence of real criminal convictions and, therefore, they position themselves in favor of this tool, as is the case of They wish Terry (“Doctor House”, “Shameless”) who plays Daniel Henderson on both seasons of the Apple TV + drama.

“I am a great canceller,” he confessed Terry to NEWS laughing. ”I’m not going to say that there are no negative aspects but I also think that people have to take responsibility. It’s called reckoning, a balance of years and years of things that different people, outside of systematic patriarchy, were suffering. Let’s hear what he has to say before canceling it, ”said the actor.

Over time, the different production companies and streaming platforms will surely delve into this new paradigm each time, seeking to explore the deepest grays and the extremes of this complex problem. “What happens when we have decided that someone no longer serves in our society and we throw them into the mechanism of shame and guilt is a great conversation to ask about our absence,” he reflected Karen pittman to this medium, whose character in “The Morning Show” She struggles internally with the need to loathe the monster, on the one hand, and the reality of how she truly feels about him.

It is a new challenge for film and television to know how to represent the change that society is experiencing in the era of hyperconnectivity. “We are citizens of the world and the way in which accountability is carried out on the internet is a new reality,” said the actor. Hasan Minhaj. He added: “Some things are changing for better or for worse and this is something that we explore in the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ “.

