Selena Gomez returns to blonde with her low-maintenance makeover

The hairdressers already warned us in September that chestnut tones were going to star in autumn manes. Said and done, because the latest look changes that have released the celebrities This is confirmed: Amaia Salamanca has revealed what will the new character look like which she will play in the cinema with an express brown color illuminated by hazel reflections and Carlota Casiraghi combines hers with highlights and a long bob reminiscent of his grandmother, the unforgettable Grace Kelly. Although if what you want this season is to go blonde you are in luck, because Selena Gomez has just revealed in her networks what it is the color by which he says goodbye to the intense brunette that it looked like so far. Before seeing it, we anticipate that it is warm, that it has a ‘good face effect’ and that if you choose it you will be able to space out visits to the hairdresser.









By the end of october the third season of Selena + Chef, the cooking show that the star hosts since August 2020 on the HBO MAX network. “I’m back and I’m blonde!”, Gomez exclaims in the presentation video of the new installment of a Show That began in the middle of the pandemic when the singer realized that after several months at home her gastronomic skills had improved a lot. In addition to announcing with excitement that she is continuing with the project, The Texan also emphasizes that she will do it with a new look: a warm blonde with root of maximum tendency.

The low maintenance copper blonde

Experts already anticipated a month ago that the blondes who would arrive after the summer would do so in a copper key, specifically, the copper blonde What Selena Gomez wears was one of her favorite bets: “She moves away from the reddish hues to bet on a palette more golden“, explains Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, about the golden undertone that triumphs in autumn. As ideal candidates to join the fashionable tone, Sánchez reveals that “brings incredible depth and radiance to lighter skin, freckled and with green, amber or brown eyes. Darker or lighter, it suits all natural bases. ”









As a warning, despite the fact that the roots that the artist leaves intact reduce the number of retouching necessary to maintain the impeccable look, the specialist has a warning: “It is, without a doubt, the tone that can turn the fastest, when it comes to apply it, the coppery pigments fix very strongly, but in contrast they go away very quickly. the use of shampoos, masks or conditioners with pigments is essential“.









As a novelty, although Selena has already opted for the blonde on numerous occasions usually opts for cooler shades in a platinum key. Of course, she almost always maintains the ‘root effect’ for most of her look changes, a decision that could be marked by the marathon agenda followed by the singer, actress, businesswoman, producer and also host of the cooking show that returns to the video-on-demand platform on October 28.