Sarah Luebbert is still injured and will not play J11

Mexico.- This Friday the coach of Club América Craig Harrington talked about what has affected his squad in recent weeks and it is about injuries, especially with Sarah Luebbert, the American player who arrived as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2021 who has missed 2 rounds for and this weekend will be 3.

At a press conference, the American made it clear that having brought Sarah Luebbert to the Liga MX Women It was a success because he knows how he works and what it can give him but unfortunately in recent weeks an injury has taken her away from the field and according to his words there could be at least two more.

“It’s important, her recovery is going very well. The reason we brought her is that she (Sarah Luebbert) offers something different in the game, but unfortunately she got injured,” said the strategist of the America club.

The club did not disclose the injury through its networks, what has been known is what has been revealed in networks and it is said that the player has not been part of the team for two weeks due to a knee sprain, That would have taken the first two weeks away from the activity of the Liga MX Femenil and that this is to have it ready for the next date.

Sarah Luebbert debuted on August 30 in a match against Necaxa where she played 64 minutes, just that day she was also announced as a reinforcement of the azulcrema team. Then he saw activity on day 8 against Pumas where he gave his first goal pass, in the same way he played 63 minutes and it was where the annoyance would have appeared.









Sarah Luebbert trains alongside her teammates but she’s not ready to go back yet | Photo: Capture

After that, there was no activity in the next two games of the Liga MX Femenil against FC Juárez and Mazatlán FC, where the team did not go beyond a tie, with 3 draws in the last games, which has lagged them in the general table in recent dates. .

The 23-year-old player arrived at the Liga MX Femenil this Apertura 2021 as part of the window of hiring foreigners, her stay in Mexican soccer is for only a few months because the one belonging to the Chicago Red Stars must report with her team when the tournament in Mexico that would be for the month of December.