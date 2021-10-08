Friday, October 8, 2021
Salomé Rodríguez will hit the big screen with Karol G and Sofía Vergara | Famous

By Hasan Sheikh
Salomé Rodríguez, soccer player’s daughter

James Rodriguez and the businesswoman

Daniela ospina

, At only 7 years old, he is already a celebrity, because he loves to do TikToks next to his mom and now will debut on the big screen.

Is about ‘Koati’, an animated production made by

Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony where many artists of international stature will participate.

Salome rodriguez published in his Instagram a video where he reveals what the voice of ‘Baby Salo’, a baby bird that it left many with very high expectations.

Among the celebrities who will be in the film are the actress and producer Sofia Vergara, the influencer

Sebastian Villalobos , reggaeton artist

From the Ghetto, the artist

Karol G and the singer

Evaluna Montaner.




The production will be released on the big screen on October 15 and will speak how to take care of the environment and respect nature.

“What a beauty”, “the most beautiful”, “and yes, you are too my life, you are a very special, talented, disciplined and dedicated girl, but above all the most loving”, “what pride Salo, you are art”, “What a beautiful voice, Salito, beautiful, as talented and smart as your parentsGod bless your innocence and wisdom. We love you little monkey “, were some comments that his followers left him in the publication.

Salomé is very well known for their tender dances in nets, for showing his skills with different sports and for the nice relationship he has with his parents, Well, he always looks very happy with them even though they ended their relationship a few years ago.

The little girl was nominated for Online Awards 2020 in the category best teen influencer.


