Ryan Gosling joins Tag Heuer with his love of watches

Ryan gosling he does much of his best work when he says nothing at all. He is famous for being the type of actor who can communicate entire scripts with a single glance. In theory, this quality should make you the poster boy for all the must-haves. Can’t you imagine him using his characteristic look to promote luxury water or sell you a cologne? However, despite his obvious talent for it, the 40-year-old actor has never signed as a salesman, something almost unheard of in today’s Hollywood, where influencers abound: “I had never really felt a connection to a brand”, tells me Gosling. All that has changed this week, when Gosling has signed on to be the new face of the Swiss watch brand Tag heuer.

To celebrate the news, Tag heuer organized a party in a palatial mansion in Beverly hills. (The playwright and presenter of the event, Jeremy O. Harris, noted: “The last time I was here was for the birthday party of Zendaya“). I came across Gosling, in a lemon yellow suit, on one of the innumerable balconies of the house. On her wrist she wore a piece of the recently presented line Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands, a collection of 13 racing-inspired watches that was announced alongside Gosling.

The legacy of Tag heuer in terms of driving is what attracted those responsible for the company to Gosling first: “A star from his early days, who has grown into an icon, enigmatic and inscrutable,” said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer. “In a press release the brand describes Gosling as “the heir to the legendary Steve McQueen“, and the only thing more shocking than naming a new Steve McQueen the thing is Gosling seems to fit the project. Gosling spoke with GQ about this apparent lineage, his first collaboration and the new watch on his wrist.

Is that the new watch?

Ryan Gosling: That’s how it is.

Have you received it today or have you had it for a long time?

I received it yesterday.

So a little earlier.

Actually, I bought it for my friend. It’s his 50th birthday so he got it before me.

You are the man. You are supposed to receive it first.

It’s okay. I was glad to give it to him. It was a nice commemorative gift. Although he was online all day trying to make sure he had the guarantee.









Ryan gosling Courtesy

So this is a great day for you. You have never associated with a brand. What is it about Tag Heuer that made him take that leap?

It was a pretty easy decision, really. Tag It is such an iconic brand. I’ve been a fan for a long time. On a technical level, they have been innovating and leading for more than 160 years. So that also made it easier. And then on a personal level, I think about time more than I used to. I have two daughters and they are growing rapidly. So I am more aware of the clock than before.

I guess so. My partner is pregnant, so I understand what you are saying: these nine months are lived very differently.

Yes. For my first Father’s Day, Eve gave me a watch.

Seriously? Which?

The brand doesn’t matter. [Ríe] The symbol was what mattered. It meant: “now you’re on the clock.”

I was going to ask, why an association with a watchmaker? Because it is not your first association with a watch brand. It is your first association and period. You could have made food or fashion or … water parks. I wonder: why watches?

[Chasquea los dedos] Ah, I never thought of water parks. Why watches? I’ve always been a fanatic. It is one of the first things I bought when I was a kid. I guess I thought they symbolized having important things to do and people to see. In general, have a life, that I wanted to have. I wanted to have one of those. So I bought myself a Hulk hogan casio.

Nothing says you have important things to do like him Hulk Hogan Casio. And since then I have used them as a way to communicate things about the characters that I have played. In some cases, they have become their own characters in the movies. But it wasn’t until I made this movie First man, when I started to see them differently, because when I was visiting NASA, the term “built like a Swiss watch” was often used in relation to their spaceships. It felt like it was the gold standard for mechanical art and design. And I started to appreciate them like I never had before.

At the end you said, “What the hell does that mean?”

Yes, and then I think even I found out that John glenn led a stopwatch Tag in one of the missions Mercury because he didn’t trust any other brand. He was there in case all else failed. So that started to make me notice them beyond the surface level.

Did that get you into the rabbit hole of different complications and things like that?

I don’t think it’s arrived yet. However, I am interested, so if there is something you want to direct me towards, I am open.