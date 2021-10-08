Saturday, October 9, 2021
Rodrigo González mocks Nicola Porcella for opening Onlyfans | EYE-SHOW

By Sonia Gupta
This Friday, October 8, the program “Love and fire” he remembered that months ago, Nicola Porcella He assured that he would “never” open an account on Onlyfans. However, a few days ago he made his debut on such a platform.

For this reason, Rodrigo González made fun of the Peruvian model, hinting that the lack of work in Mexico would have affected him.

“Hey, but Nicola is supposed to be succeeding in Mexico, he must be buying loose matches, this needle”, Rodrigo González commented.

Nicola Porcella debuts in Onlyfans and Samuel mocks: "The street is hard, there is no job"

For her part, Gigi Miter questioned that Nicola Porcella had sworn that she would never be in Onlyfans: “Never spit at the sky: never, I do not agree with that. And now, oh, it’s that you asked for it, you thought that I would never dare ‘; no, but you said you weren’t going to do it. “




“(Nicola used to say) it’s fast money, easy money. Now don’t come to me ‘no, it’s not easy, because you have to see the light and look over there’, it’s fast money ”, Rodrigo González added.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter on Nicola Porcella - Diario OJO
Source: Willax Television

  "The judge omitted to listen to my version": Magaly explodes after unfavorable ruling in trial against Nicola Porcella


