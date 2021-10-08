Rocky vs Drago: All About Sylvester Stallone’s Latest Movie | Movies | Sylvester Stallone | TDEX | REVTLI | ANSWERS

If we talk about the actor Sylvester Stallone it will be impossible not to relate him to one of his most emblematic characters in his artistic career. In mid-1985, he directed and starred in one of the best movies in the boxing saga “Rocky”. In the fourth installment he has as his rival the Russian Ivan Drago with whom he has a close fight in the ring to keep the world title

When everything indicated that we would never see Sylvester Stallone on the big screen, it was announced that the veteran actor was preparing a new version of the film Rocky iv. The boxing classic returns to theaters on November 11 with the digital format of Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director Cut, a new montage that will feature scenes never before revealed to the public.

EXTRA UNPUBLISHED MATERIAL

More than 25 years have passed since its premiere date and for this new version the film that will have images never seen before, will last about 40 minutes in total and will have extra unpublished material in relation to the original film. In this way, the millions of fans will be able to see the meetings that were held in the prelude to the fight so that the popular “Italian stallion” would go to the Soviet Union.









APOLLO CREED VS IVAN DRAGO

Sylvester Stallone shared on his social networks the trailer of the director’s version, now titled Rocky vs. Drago. The sequence that has been cataloged as one of the best boxing fights on the big screen and is the most anticipated for being one of the most iconic moments in the saga when the confrontation between Apollo Creed and the russian Ivan Drago (interpreted by Dolph lundgren)

Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut It also has unseen moments from the two most iconic fights in the series. The projection in the cinema will last only one day and includes in some rooms an exclusive question and answer session that will be answered by Sylvester Stallone and a look at the making of the director’s cut. The next day the film will be available in streaming.

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF THE FILM ABOUT?

This incredible piece from the 20th century is about the story of an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who rises to fame after facing the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who chooses him for a stellar fight in commemoration of the 200 years of the independence of the United States. From the fight his career is on the rise and he manages to obtain the world title repeatedly.

Rocky he marries Adrianna, sister of his best friend Paulie and she becomes pregnant shortly after. He tried to withdraw from the boxing world and started doing television commercials, but stopped because of his lack of skill and ended up working in a butcher shop. After facing various rivals he finally retires and even becomes the coach of his deceased friend’s son Apollo Creed.

WHO PERFORMS IN ROCKY IV?

It should be noted that Rocky iv features performances by actors Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Michael Pataki, Robert Doornick, Stu Nahan, Talia Shire, and Tony Burton. The film was produced by Irwin Winkler, Robert Chartoff together with Chobanian and James D. Brubaker.