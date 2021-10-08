Rocky IV: Re-release with 40 Extra Minutes

Sylvester Stallone’s career has had great moments in the cinema throughout his life; but it is likely that Rocky and specifically Rocky IV is the most important of all.

A few months ago the re-release of the film with the director’s cut was announced. Is about ‘Rocky vs Drago:

The Ultimate Director’s Cut ‘ film that reached the screens, according to the Stallone, next November 12.

Although this news has the fans very excited; It is also true that there is some concern since its premiere in 1985. Rocky’s fourth film has been considered the best film of this boxing saga.

On the Rocky 4, Stallone plays Rocky Balboa who seeks to avenge his friend at all costs Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Who dies bloody in the ring at the hands of the Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Although the film was and continues to be a success, the actor, director and producer Sylvester Stallone decided it was time for fans of his character, and alter ego, Rocky Balboa know the extended version with unpublished scenes: ‘Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut’.

The Italian Stallion vs The Siberian Express

Through your Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone unveiled the new poster of his latest director’s cut to promote the return of “The Italian Stallion” and “The Siberian Express” to the big screen.









But this is not the only news, according to the site Deadline, this new edition on the whim of Sylvester Stallone it will also have some deleted scenes; With which he was never quite comfortable, such as Paulie and the robot, which even then generated a lot of controversy.

On the other hand, the production house, MGM, assured that the essence of the film will not change, since the only intention is that the fans can perceive a different point of view of some of the most outstanding moments of this film, such as the reasons it has Rocky Balboa to beat Ivan Drago, his greatest opponent.

In the same way, it was announced that the movie of Sylvester Stallone It will return to US theaters for one night only, as hours later it will be launched on a streaming service with which this exciting premiere has already been scheduled.

Why watch Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut?

In addition to that, as we said before, Rocky iv, is still the highest grossing film in the franchise Rocky-creed Worldwide, the film was remastered.

Last year, in 2020, Sylvester Stallone made it known to his followers that he was working on a new cut to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original. It was also announced that in this new edition, more information about Ivan Drago.

