Rihanna puts music aside to invest more than 50 million in her new fad

Rihanna, the famous star from Barbados, has established herself as the richest singer in the world. The 33-year-old artist has an impressive fortune estimated at $ 1.7 billion.

The money does not come from your music!

Despite the fact that the artist has eight studio albums on various music platforms that generate a large amount of daily income due to her followers who listen to her, the millionaire fortune of the interpreter of ‘Bitch Better Have My money’ does not come only from her musical hits: lhe artist has invested a large part of her fortune in various companies that have generated an immense sum of money in recent years, making her a successful businesswoman.

Savage X Fenty, the inclusive lingerie brand that revolutionized the world of fashion

Rihanna nailed it with Savage X Fenty. The brand created in 2018 under the concept of inclusion and acceptance of the diversity of bodies and silhouettes seeks to change the paradigm of beauty stereotypes and build a close and real image for its consumers. That has had a great impact.

The success of Savage x Fenty is undoubted, as it is currently valued as a more than $ 1 billion company. It should be noted that part of the brand’s success is due to its innovative concept that has adapted very well to the needs of the consuming public and the trends on diversity, acceptance, inclusion, gender and self-esteem, achieving its own space in the industry where there was no room for anything other than the perfect bodies of Victoria’s Secret angels.









Comparisons between brands have not hesitated to appear because the famous Victoria’s Secret fashion shows were canceled in 2019, just a year after Rihanna’s brand set the trend in its New York City Fashion Week debut and the broadcast of her show presented by Amazon Prime.

Thanks to the success of the brand, Rihanna together with her team have decided that in 2022 they will open several physical stores in the United States and in the future in Europe, after evaluating the market and the profits produced in its first US stores. That will mean an investment of about 50 million euros.

The brand’s digital shows have been trends on all social networks, causing an equal or greater expectation than the Victoria’s Secret shows. This year featured Cindy Crawford, Lola León, Madonna’s daughter, plus size model Precious Lee, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Rihanna has managed to manage her fortune very well, since she is also the creator of the makeup brand Fenty Beauty: a brand that has the same principle of inclusion, because its products have a wide range of shades for all skin types.

Drake’s ex has shown that she is a singer who is overflowing with talent on stage and is also a bold and very successful businesswoman.